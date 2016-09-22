Charities step in with food parcels after shifts slashed

HELP: Koby Alexander and Christine Spicer from Helen's Haven pack hampers to give to JBS workers.

AS WORKERS at JBS Dinmore struggle with lost shifts, the Ipswich community has stepped in to help them out.

Goodna Street Life organised a barbecue and food drive for JBS workers, and is planning a second day on Saturday, October 1.

"We were contacted by a JBS worker Angie Watson, who explained the plight of the workers," Helen Youngberry, head of Goodna Street Life said.

With 600 'care parcels' of fresh food, non-perishable and hygiene items, she said the packages were gone in just two hours.

"We were assisted by Signal Flare, a Brisbane charity, and many community donations."

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale donated $1,000, Mrs Youngberry said, while other residents supplied food for the hampers.

"We had 600 families, we fed them all and gave out fresh food and vegetables, that is what we do."

Mrs Youngberry said the workers were suffering with shift cutbacks, 'there is no money coming in',.

The next barbecue will be held at the Goodna Street Life Op Shop, with Mrs Youngberry expecting at least 200 families to attend.

"This is for the JBS families, and it will be followed by giveaways for the next fortnight, assisted by donations from Signal Flare.

"But anyone in need will not be turned away, there is no need for anyone in Goodna to go hungry."

Ipswich residents are welcome to support the workers by donating fresh fruit and vegetables and non-perishable items.

The charity was created to support the community.

"Our op-shop funds everything we do, it is a 'helping hand' centre."

Donations can be left at Goodna Street Life, 2 Mill St.