36°
News

Changing tack with the times

Firm Focus with QT columnist Ashley Jones | 8th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
LONG HISTORY: Dan and Alana Nissen of Nissen Welding Industries and Aluminium Warehouse Ipswich.
LONG HISTORY: Dan and Alana Nissen of Nissen Welding Industries and Aluminium Warehouse Ipswich. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Nissen family has sought to keep pace with the changing needs of their Ipswich customers for more than 45 years.

It is a milestone for any small to medium-sized enterprise.

"The business was started by my parents, Alex and Barbara Nissen in 1971 and traded as Nissen Welding,” Daniel Nissen said.

"They started out in rented premises at what was known as the "old soap factory” in Lobb Street, Churchill.

"By 1992 the business had outgrown the premises at Lobb Street and new buildings were constructed at 474 Warwick Road, Yamanto, the current location of the business.

"The move gave greater exposure and modern working conditions, enabling larger and more precise work to be undertaken.

"We formed Aluminium Warehouse in 1995, selling aluminium to trade and retail.

"We cut to size and I believe no one else in the area will sell industrial aluminium to the public, but there is a real market,” he said.

The early days saw Nissen Welding provide repairs to farm machinery and fabrication work such as cattle truck bodies and cattle crushes, sheds.

At that time they used a mobile welder allowing them to meet local needs.

While farmers still access welding work from the business, today there is a specialisation in fabrication and repair of aluminium made products.

Anything from repair holes in boats to fixing cracks in motor casings of cars and motorcycles to heavy fabrication is carried out.

"As a registered metal fabricator through the Master Builders Association, we also carry out some structural welding within the building industry,” Daniel said.

"We have teams of Tradesmen Working permanently on-site for various State and Federal Government Departments.”

Nissen's have products ranging from cut-to-size aluminium sheets and plates, angles, flats, tubes, solid bar, tread plate, speciality lines extrusions, through to aluminium pool and garden fence.

"If we don't stock it and it exists, we will locate it, either purchase it or advise the customer where they can locate it. No matter what changes have occurred, we still always value our clients and they come first,” he said.

Nissen Welding are a BOC industrial gases agent and have a full range of welders, consumables and spares. The Aluminium Warehouse stocks a wide range of plasma cutters, and mig and tig welders.

"Another product that has been really popular is Queblok. It is a system of plastic joiner sections with square aluminium tube used to construct anything from Green houses, wall units, cat cages to coffee tables.

"It is an old fashioned business and our core values are entrenched. I know that we are at the cutting edge of our industry. The future is bright,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  better business ipswich welding

COMMENT: My bus is leaving the QT station

COMMENT: My bus is leaving the QT station

This will be my final week as the editor of the Queensland Times.

Ipswich's $6m specialist children's hospital unit closed

Ipswich Emergency Department

$6 million specialist children's hospital unit closed

Leigh made connections all over the city for 40 years

FAITHFUL WOKER: Leigh Nugent spent most of his life installing telecommunications in the Ipswich area.

Leigh Nugent spent 40-years installing telephone lines

Here are the stars of this week's QT's cuties

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Marley Cope with sisters Riley and Bailey.

Thank you to the mums and dads who shared a photo of their newborn

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

INVEST OR OCCUPY - MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

Love the house...Envy the Lifestyle

17-25 Leesmore Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 8 $609,000...

A great opportunity for you to secure an impressive family home right in the heart of Deebing Heights acreage estate (formally Paradise Heights estate) The...

Surplus to requirements

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 MUST SELL AT...

Open each Saturday 10-10.30am before Auction. Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a...

Centrally Positioned Development Opportunity

9 Hall Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, ... Price By...

andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, caf/restaurant, service /trades, garden centre and shop uses andbull; Three...

LONG TERM OWNER MOVING ON - WE NEED SOLD ASAP!!

180 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This immaculate character home is positioned in a very handy location, and with many of the big ticket items already completed, you'll want to move straight in and...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!