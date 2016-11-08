Changing tack with the times

THE Nissen family has sought to keep pace with the changing needs of their Ipswich customers for more than 45 years.

It is a milestone for any small to medium-sized enterprise.

"The business was started by my parents, Alex and Barbara Nissen in 1971 and traded as Nissen Welding,” Daniel Nissen said.

"They started out in rented premises at what was known as the "old soap factory” in Lobb Street, Churchill.

"By 1992 the business had outgrown the premises at Lobb Street and new buildings were constructed at 474 Warwick Road, Yamanto, the current location of the business.

"The move gave greater exposure and modern working conditions, enabling larger and more precise work to be undertaken.

"We formed Aluminium Warehouse in 1995, selling aluminium to trade and retail.

"We cut to size and I believe no one else in the area will sell industrial aluminium to the public, but there is a real market,” he said.

The early days saw Nissen Welding provide repairs to farm machinery and fabrication work such as cattle truck bodies and cattle crushes, sheds.

At that time they used a mobile welder allowing them to meet local needs.

While farmers still access welding work from the business, today there is a specialisation in fabrication and repair of aluminium made products.

Anything from repair holes in boats to fixing cracks in motor casings of cars and motorcycles to heavy fabrication is carried out.

"As a registered metal fabricator through the Master Builders Association, we also carry out some structural welding within the building industry,” Daniel said.

"We have teams of Tradesmen Working permanently on-site for various State and Federal Government Departments.”

Nissen's have products ranging from cut-to-size aluminium sheets and plates, angles, flats, tubes, solid bar, tread plate, speciality lines extrusions, through to aluminium pool and garden fence.

"If we don't stock it and it exists, we will locate it, either purchase it or advise the customer where they can locate it. No matter what changes have occurred, we still always value our clients and they come first,” he said.

Nissen Welding are a BOC industrial gases agent and have a full range of welders, consumables and spares. The Aluminium Warehouse stocks a wide range of plasma cutters, and mig and tig welders.

"Another product that has been really popular is Queblok. It is a system of plastic joiner sections with square aluminium tube used to construct anything from Green houses, wall units, cat cages to coffee tables.

"It is an old fashioned business and our core values are entrenched. I know that we are at the cutting edge of our industry. The future is bright,” he said.