Former Challinor Centre staff got together last year for a reunion at Brothers Leagues Club. Pictured are: Val McGill, Denise McGill, Lorraine Rohe and Stella Hill.

CHALLINOR Centre annual staff reunion will be held at Brothers Leagues Club on December 8.

Each year a big group comes along to meet up with old friends no matter what area they worked in.

Last year it grew from 59 the previous year to 69 and they former workers keen to keep it growing.

For more information contact organiser Daphne Jeffs on 3294 0027.

K. LEWIS

Booval