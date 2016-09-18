Century-makers rescue side

Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Daniel Wilson takes control on his way to a valuable 122 runs against Sandgate-Redcliffe.

EVEN at 5/35 batting first, Geoff Paulsen wasn't worried.

After being run out for the third duck in a row, he knew the Ipswich Logan Hornets had enough quality to recover.

Paulsen was right.

A 212 run stand between century-makers Dan Wilson and Harry Wood delivered just what the captain/coach expected and needed on the opening day of their Queensland Premier first grade match at Baxter Oval.

A controlled 122 by left-handed opener Wilson and terrific unbeaten ton by number seven right-hander Wood lifted the Hornets to a respectable 7/273 by the end of Saturday's play against Sandgate-Redcliffe.

"It (273) is definitely a healthy score, especially after the slow start we got and we're still in control of the game really,'' Paulsen said.

As wickets tumbled early around him, Wilson produced a quality knock.

"Early, the ball was moving around a fair bit so he did all the hard work,'' Paulsen said of his opener.

"After lunch, he got a few boundaries early and got away.

"It was a very low risk innings. He had to bat all day really.''

Teenager Wood also earnt praise from his coach after scoring his ton on the last ball of the day.

"It was a mature innings. He's only 17,'' Paulsen said.

"It was unbelievable innings from such a young kid.''

It was Wood's second first grade game after making his debut late last season.

"It was just great to watch two boys out there just battle away,'' Paulsen said of the fine partnership that rescued his side.

"And then slowly turn the game to our favour.''

Paulsen was confident his team could post a decent score despite a rain-affected start to the new season.

"We've just got a good vibe around this batting line-up,'' Paulsen said, explaining why he had faith in his team.

"I just knew that if we could get to lunch, we'd be able to post a good score after lunch.

"There wasn't too many games last year where we didn't get close to 300.''

The captain/coach will make a decision on Saturday morning whether to bat on or try and bowl Sandgate-Redcliffe out early.

Scoreboard

Qld Premier first grade: Ipswich Logan Hornets v Sandgate-Redcliffe at Baxter Oval

Ipswich Logan 1st innings

Dan Wilson c Underhill b Mabb 122

Mitch Weatherhead c Underhill b Mabb 6

Anthony Wilson c Dolan b Mabb 0

Nick De Giusti c Underhill b Mabb 0

Geoff Paulsen run out 0

Justin Dawes b Allan 8

Harry Wood not out 100

David Lyons c Aspin b Connolly 4

Jack Wood not out 9

Extra s24

Total (overs 95.6) 7/273

FoW: 20, 20, 21, 23, 35, 245, 255.

Bowling: A Mabb 4/55, A Worth 0/67, D Allan 1/39, B Street 0/27, J Connolly 1/67, L Thompson 1/11.

The match continues on Saturday.