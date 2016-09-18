23°
Sport

Century-makers rescue side

David Lems
| 18th Sep 2016 12:25 PM
Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Daniel Wilson takes control on his way to a valuable 122 runs against Sandgate-Redcliffe.
Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Daniel Wilson takes control on his way to a valuable 122 runs against Sandgate-Redcliffe. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVEN at 5/35 batting first, Geoff Paulsen wasn't worried.

After being run out for the third duck in a row, he knew the Ipswich Logan Hornets had enough quality to recover.

Paulsen was right.

A 212 run stand between century-makers Dan Wilson and Harry Wood delivered just what the captain/coach expected and needed on the opening day of their Queensland Premier first grade match at Baxter Oval.

A controlled 122 by left-handed opener Wilson and terrific unbeaten ton by number seven right-hander Wood lifted the Hornets to a respectable 7/273 by the end of Saturday's play against Sandgate-Redcliffe.

"It (273) is definitely a healthy score, especially after the slow start we got and we're still in control of the game really,'' Paulsen said.

As wickets tumbled early around him, Wilson produced a quality knock.

"Early, the ball was moving around a fair bit so he did all the hard work,'' Paulsen said of his opener.

"After lunch, he got a few boundaries early and got away.

"It was a very low risk innings. He had to bat all day really.''

Teenager Wood also earnt praise from his coach after scoring his ton on the last ball of the day.

"It was a mature innings. He's only 17,'' Paulsen said.

"It was unbelievable innings from such a young kid.''

It was Wood's second first grade game after making his debut late last season.

"It was just great to watch two boys out there just battle away,'' Paulsen said of the fine partnership that rescued his side.

"And then slowly turn the game to our favour.''

Paulsen was confident his team could post a decent score despite a rain-affected start to the new season.

"We've just got a good vibe around this batting line-up,'' Paulsen said, explaining why he had faith in his team.

"I just knew that if we could get to lunch, we'd be able to post a good score after lunch.

"There wasn't too many games last year where we didn't get close to 300.''

The captain/coach will make a decision on Saturday morning whether to bat on or try and bowl Sandgate-Redcliffe out early.

Scoreboard

Qld Premier first grade: Ipswich Logan Hornets v Sandgate-Redcliffe at Baxter Oval

Ipswich Logan 1st innings

Dan Wilson c Underhill b Mabb 122

Mitch Weatherhead c Underhill b Mabb 6

Anthony Wilson c Dolan b Mabb 0

Nick De Giusti c Underhill b Mabb 0

Geoff Paulsen run out 0

Justin Dawes b Allan 8

Harry Wood not out 100

David Lyons c Aspin b Connolly 4

Jack Wood not out 9

Extra s24

Total (overs 95.6) 7/273

FoW: 20, 20, 21, 23, 35, 245, 255.

Bowling: A Mabb 4/55, A Worth 0/67, D Allan 1/39, B Street 0/27, J Connolly 1/67, L Thompson 1/11.

The match continues on Saturday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dan wilson, geoff paulsen, harry wood, ipswich cricket, ipswich logan hornets, qld premier first grade

Century-makers rescue side

Century-makers rescue side

EVEN at 5/35 batting first, Geoff Paulsen wasn't worried.

Neighbourhood Watch group needs volunteers

Official Launch of the BOKARINA Neighbourhood Watch Program

Do you care what is occurring in your suburb?

Pair caught after evading traffic stop in Redbank Plains

Police generic

A car sped away from a traffic stop at Redbank Plains last night

You should always be prepared

Grantham cleanup following flash flood January 10. Friday January 21, 2011. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Take action before it’s too late

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Things to do around the region this weekend

PEANUTS: The Cambrian Youth Choir will stage 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' at the Cambrian Hall tonight.

Musical theatre, plane pulling, family fun day and so much more

Latest deals and offers

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me the Horizon put on spectacular show in Brisbane.

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

DARREN PALMER: How to make a house a home

At home with interior designer Darren Palmer.

A home should be personal, says influential interior designer

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Singer Adele

Adele sang Bob Dylan ballad to honour Amy Winehouse

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

2974SQM TRANQUIL RIVERFRONT LOCATION

159 Riverside Avenue, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 5 $369,000

FENCED AND SECLUDED WITH GATED ACCESS TO THE RIVER MASSIVE POWERED SHED AND WORKSHOP Situated on a quiet stretch of river just shy of the Junction where Bremer...

“WHAT A FIND&quot; – ONLY $373,000

40 Elizabeth Crescent, Goodna 4300

House 5 2 1 $373,000

If you have a large family and want to live only walking distance to primary and high schools, shops, bus and train, then have a look at this split level home in...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

CBD location With Excellent Return!

11 Ellenborough Street, Woodend 4305

Commercial Where do you get a 9.2% gross return on your investment? On ... $349,000

Where do you get a 9.2% gross return on your investment? On the ground level of the Aspire apartment complex andbull; Tenants on a 5x5 and 3x3 year...

Main Highway Fernvale - 8 New Shops /Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * Construction commenced - expected completion October, 2016 * 1,468m2...

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN PREMIUM LOCATION

12/43 south Station, Booval 4304

Town House 2 1 1 $239,000

BRIEF WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR CAFES SHOPS & RAIL Beautifully maintained and exceptionally positioned to enjoy a lifestyle of convenience at a premium address that...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 15th Oct @...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

INCOMPARABLE DOUBLE BRICK HOME!

5 Eleanor Court, Camira 4300

House 4 2 2 $529,000

WOW, What a find! It's a beautiful solid home renovated to perfection, its been built to last, there is nothing to fault on the workmanship, it's by far the best...

Great Potential For Development!

133 Jacaranda Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Submit Offers!

This camphor board and iron roofed house is built on stumps. It has three good sized bedrooms, a formal lounge, spacious built-in kitchen and internal laundry.

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction