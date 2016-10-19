31°
Cemetery neglect by council

Tom Threadingham | 19th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery. INSET: Overgrown grass and weeds at the cemetery.
OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery. INSET: Overgrown grass and weeds at the cemetery.

VISITING a loved one's final resting place can be a hard and emotional experience.

It's even harder when that place is in an overgrown and unsightly state.

However, that's exactly the scene that confronted Kathy Durrant when she made the regular visit to pay her respects to her mother, step dad, brother and nephew at the Laidley Cemetery.

It's not the first time she has been left disappointed.

"I usually go every Friday to mum's grave and it's been like that for years," she said.

"I've complained on a number of occasions (to council) and on odd times they have mowed but lately they haven't been doing it."

OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the ground maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery.
OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the ground maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery.

Fed up with the state of the cemetery, Ms Durrant posted photos to the 'Memories of Gatton and the Lockyer Facebook' page.

A member of the group then tagged Lockyer Valley Regional Council in the post.

Ms Durrant said the following day council workers came out and mowed the Laidley Cemetery.

"It takes social media for the council to sort of do anything," she said.

"They got out here quick smart and did it on that Friday so why can't it be done without someone having to put it on social media?"

Ms Durrant said it was sad to see the cemetery neglected.

"How would you feel if you were down there to see family and it's overgrown?"

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said council took the utmost care in maintaining more than 6800 graves.

"During peak mowing season, the region's cemeteries are scheduled to be serviced fortnightly, with lawn sections at Gatton and Laidley tended weekly. However, during seasonally high growth periods, this may not be achievable due to the larger volumes of vegetation work," the spokesperson said.

Council admitted the Laidley Cemetery was not adequately maintained at the time Ms Durrant's photos were taken.

"The photographic images supplied only represents one small part of the cemetery," they said.

"The Laidley Cemetery was serviced for Father's Day and again in the middle of September. Council recognises the area in question was not adequately maintained at that time, but assures the community this has now been addressed."

