CBD business owners sick of drunks trashing the city

Emma Clarke
| 10th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

"PLEASE stop spewing on our doorsteps".

It is a situation top of town businesses are faced with almost daily as patrons spill onto the streets with drinks in their hands and relieve and themselves outside Brisbane St businesses the night before.

Business owners are forced to spend up to an hour of a Saturday or Sunday morning picking up bottles, cans and broken glass and hosing off vomit and other mess from the footpath outside their properties.

Ipswich Massage owner Sonja Glinster (pictured top) set up shop opposite Hotel Metropole three years ago and has been battling rubbish outside the property since.

Ms Glinster represents other businesses who are forced to pick up from the night before, a scenario she says has worsened in the past 12 months.

"Pretty much every Saturday and Sunday when I come to work in the morning, there is bottles, cans, cigarettes, cigarette boxes, all sorts of things in the streets," she said.

"People are coming out with takeaways and dumping them as they walk up on their way to Maccas.

"Last Sunday was the worst I've ever seen it. It was just everywhere."


Ms Glinster said she concerned people were able to drink in the street.

TOO FAR: Ipswich Massage owner Sonja Glinster is forced to clear bottles, cans, broken glass and vomit from outside her Brisbane St business almost every morning.
"I would like to know why people are walking up and down the street with a drink in their hand because obviously they're tossing it," she said.

"I want everyone to have a good time, I want the pub to make money but at the same time we have got to be mindful of our neighbours.

"Use the rubbish bins please and don't spew and urinate. Those things I thought were illegal."

Hotel Metropole can see up to 200 people through the doors on a busy night with last drinks crossing the bar by 2am.

Co-owner Brooke Hill said rubbish and other mess on Brisbane St was "an ongoing association with other off premises bottle shops that sell liquor up to midnight".

"There is a small vagrant problem but to be fair street drinking is not a reflection of our venue," Ms Hill said.

"We do not allow people to exit our venue with drinks.

"We're not living in a fantasy land, these are kids enjoying their youth. There are a couple of bad apples and we try to control them. We are definitely in a position to control them, it's our duty of care."

Ms Hill said the venue worked closely with liquor licencing and police to make sure they operated within guidelines set out in liquor legislation as well as with other businesses.

"We are happy to work with businesses in a joint role to maintain the cleanliness of the street and to make sure our duty is maintained," she said.

"A proactive way moving forward is the best way to go."

General manager Peter Walters said the hotel was part of the recent re-establishment of the Ipswich safe night precinct and the group was in the process of meeting to discuss methods to promote safety in the area.

Close to 10 venues are expected to be involved in the plan.

LAST DRINKS: Hotel Metropole general manager Peter Walters said the venue was part of the reformation of the Ipswich safe night precinct group.
"We have a meeting to go over some more details concerning what the safe night precinct within Ipswich needs so we've started to get the ball rolling on that and it's something the pub is heavily involved in," Mr Walters said.

"That's the perfect base for us to start getting things under control and get it as a community based project so we can really start to tackle some issues."

Ipswich councillor Andrew Antoniolli said pubs and hotel management had a duty of care to their patrons beyond the bar and the front door.

"Hotel Metropole is the only liquor operation of its type in the CBD that provides that nightclub and entertainment up to a certain hour of the morning.

All eyes are on them whether it be police or our safe city network and they really have a duty of care beyond their doors," Cr Antoniolli said.

"They really need to pick up their act because they're going to draw the fire of council and probably liquor licencing if they don't improve."

Cr Antoniolli said while patrons were responsible for their own behaviour, venues also held responsibility under the Liquor Act.

"It means the management need to pull up their socks and get fair dinkum because the fall out has been quite embarrassing to them and has had a terrible impact on local businesses that surround their hotel," he said.

"Their duty of care extends beyond their hours and beyond their door so they need to take a degree of responsibility when their patrons leave.

 

Brisbane St business owners are upset with mess left on the street by patrons they say leave the Metropole Hotel.
A taxi driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said drivers were not responsible for driving people home who did not have means to pay for the fare but he did occasionally give passengers discounted fares to make sure they got home safely.

The driver, who has driven cabs on overnight shifts in Ipswich for more than four years, said he did not avoid the taxi rank in early hours in the morning but was forced to carry out his own risk assessment as to which passengers were able to pay.

He called for increased police activity to tackle drinking and violence on the streets as free rides and keeping the peace were not the responsibility of taxi drivers.

"These guys are serial drunks, they're always fighting, they throw up in your car and trash your car with food," the driver said.

Officer in charge of Ipswich police station Acting Senior Sergeant Bill Wilkinson said police had a zero tolerance approach to violence on the streets.

He said four people were charged with public nuisance offences at the top of Brisbane St on Saturday night, an evening which saw increased activity in the area.
 

"We have adequate resources, people these days don't go out like the used to," Act Snr Sgt Wilkinson said.
 

Businesses faced with mess as patrons spill onto the streets with drinks in hands

Local Partners

