Catch a unique spin on history

ANCIENT ART: Ipswich Historical Society's Spinners & Weavers group will be part of Golden Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

AN ART form dating back 20,000 years will be on display at Ipswich's Cooneana Heritage Centre this Saturday.

Members of the Ipswich Historical Society's Spinners & Weavers group can testify that their passion is becoming increasingly popular among many age groups.

Spinning is an ancient textile art in which plant, animal or synthetic fibres are drawn out and twisted together to form yarn.

For thousands of years, fibre was spun by hand using the simple spindle.

In the Middle Ages the spinning wheel was invented and, though mass production started in the 18th century's Industrial Revolution ended that, hand-spinning remains a popular handicraft.

In medieval times, poor families made yarn to make their own clothes and practically all girls and single women would keep busy spinning - so "spinster” came to mean an unmarried woman.

Now Ipswich's Spinners & Weavers members, who next year celebrate 50 years as a vibrant community group, are spinning their own yarn for many reasons: to control quality, to make yarn not available commercially, for self-sufficiency, a sense of accomplishment, a sense of connection to history and the land - and, some admit, for its meditative qualities.

Members range in age from early 30s to their 80s.

The Spinners & Weavers, now housed in Brighton House at Cooneana, will have public demonstrations of weaving, spinning, dyeing, and felting this Saturday.

It is possible some of the looms on site may have been used in Ipswich's early days to weave cloth to make garments. Spinners will use wool, cotton, alpaca, or mohair. If you don't know what it looks like, try to recall one of the most famous photos of Queen Victoria - sitting at her spinning wheel, similar to one in the Cooneana collection.

Spinners & Weavers are just one of the many attractions for visitors to the Historical Society's Golden Jubilee on Saturday.

The free event features entertainment for young and old, including brass bands, fashion parades, bush poetry, real-life blacksmithing, magicians, lantern-making, and food stalls.

The festival will be opened by Mayor Paul Pisasale from the veranda of the historic Cooneana Homestead, built for one of Ipswich's founding fathers in 1868, and which stands on the original site at the Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains St, New Chum.

The all-day celebration includes more than 20 presentations throughout the day by experts on many aspects of Ipswich's rich and fascinating history.

The Historical Society has organised for free parking at Bundamba Race Course and free travel to the festival by bus, with round trips offered every half hour. Train passengers will also be picked up at Booval station.