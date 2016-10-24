Cops policing carparks: Readers have their say

Ipswich police have defended their duty to patrol shopping centre car parks, after a woman was hit with a $170 fine at Riverlink last week.

The woman's husband accused police of going too far when they issued her with a heavy fine and the loss of three points from her licence.

She openly admitted to driving the wrong way up a one-way section of the car park, but believed the punishment didn't fit the crime.

Ipswich police Inspector Keith McDonald said it was not uncommon for members of the public to complain about the lack of driver etiquette in shopping centre car parks.

"Just because it happens in a shopping centre car park doesn't make it any less dangerous. The same road rules apply," Insp McDonald said.

What do you think about this? Do police have any place enforcing road rules at shopping centre carparks? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Robyn Hardiker (17 Likes) - "Pft! People need to grow a brain, follow the road rules you wont get fined, simple."

Carol Meehan (16 Likes) - "About time. It is so frustrating when you are in an area of the carpark with big arrows painted on the road indicating direction and people just ignore them."

Donna Brown (6 Likes) - "Yes, the police has every right to book her, she ignored the signs. What if she had a head on with someone who was doing the right thing. She would be more than a little late then. Do the right thing and you won't get booked. Simple!"

Victor Wayne - "A shopping centre is private property, road rules do not apply! Just courtesy and common sense. Police maybe called for DUI or injury or disturbance." Chris Brown - "So you can do 100km an hour in a carpark? Don't have to stop at stop signs or give way at give way signs?" Brian Algeo - "A local tow truck operator down Goodna way defended a ticket issued in a shopping centre car park and won the case. Apparently something to do with private property. Maybe some sort of loop hole." Lawrence Boland - "If the carpark is open to the public it is NOT private property. That story is wrong."

Senior Constable Chris Hebblethwaite, QPS - "Some drivers are under the impression that because a shopping centre is private land that road rules don't apply when driving in a car park. So, the question is: is a shopping centre car park a road? Well the answer is yes. A road is an area that is open to or used by the public and is developed for, or is used for, the driving or riding of motor vehicles, whether on payment or not. The road rules do apply in car parks and they are enforced by police. Shopping centres are pedestrian and motor vehicle rich environments, and people do unpredictable things for which you, as a driver, need your full attention focussed on the road. So the next time you need to take that urgent phone call whilst driving through the shopping centre, remember that you just happen to be driving through a car park with plenty of convenient places to stop and park!"