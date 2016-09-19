'Wedding crasher' found at fast food restaurant

UPDATE: A woman accused of a string of crimes after leaving a wedding reception was later found by police at a fast food restaurant.

Police say a 29-year-old Helidon woman and a man had been asked to leave a wedding on Glen Avon Ct in Glenvale about 5pm on Saturday.

According to police an argument ensued and the driver, the 29-year-old woman, reversed the car with the passenger door still open and knocked the two people who were standing beside the car to the ground.

The car then drove off, before reversing into a garden bed at a neighbouring property in Strathconan Dr.

It will be further alleged that as the car drove onto Biscay Crescent, it collided with two parked vehicles before rolling onto its roof and colliding with a third car.

While the woman was being transported to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment for injuries, she allegedly punched a female Queensland Ambulance Service officer in the arm and elbowed her in the chest.

Police say the woman then got out of the ambulance and ran east along Glenvale Rd towards Anzac Ave.

Patrols located the woman a short time later near a fast food restaurant.

She is expected to be charged with offences including one count each of serious assault police, serious assault public officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of liquor and obstruct police.

SUNDAY 10.30am: POLICE will allege the woman who drove into three parked cars in Glenvale last night also assaulted a paramedic and escaped the vehicle while being transported to hospital.

She is also alleged have spat blood at a police officer.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said the woman would face charges over the incidents.

He said police would allege the woman was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash and assaults.

Minutes later the four-car collision at Biscay Ave damaged three parked cars on both sides of the road.

The car collided with two parked vehicles before rolling onto its roof and on top of the third car, an Audi.

A 28-year-old Mt Lofty man was also in the Toyota Corolla when it crashed.

The police spokesperson said a female paramedic had been punched in the face by the Helidon woman at the scene of the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was being treated for facial lacerations, facial swelling and mouth injuries.

The driver had yelled abuse at the paramedic who was attempting to transport her to Toowoomba Hospital.

He said the ambulance driver pulled over about three minutes down the road.

The Helidon woman fled the vehicle east along Glenvale Rd.

Police patrols located the woman near the Anzac Ave McDonalds a short time later.

She was escorted to the Toowoomba Hospital in the same ambulance but this time with two police escorts.

Upon arrival, the woman allegedly spat blood at a police officer which landed on his face.

The ambulance spokesman said it will be alleged the paramedic was also punched in the stomach by the woman while at the hospital.

The paramedic was assessed at the scene.

The Mt Lofty man was also taken to hospital for assessment.

The police spokesman said the driver had been taken into custody and was receiving treatment for her injuries from the Biscray Ave collision.

The woman is assisting police with the ongoing investigation.

She is expected to be charged with offences including one count each of serious assault police, serious assault public officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of liquor and obstruct police.

EARLIER: A quiet suburban Glenvale street has turned into the site of carnage as a driver came around the corner and slammed into two parked cars before rolling and coming to rest on an Audi.

Debris littered Biscay Cres, as neighbours rushed to help at the scene of the crash about 6.30pm on Saturday night.

Biscay Cres resident Malcolm Wilson ran out of his house to see his 4WD had been sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla that then slammed into his son Brendan's 4WD shoving it forward several metres.

The Corolla still had enough momentum to flip, landing upside down in the middle of the road, crushing the Audi.

The woman who was driving and a male passenger were believed to have left a wedding party at Glen Avon Ct nearby that had become heated.

An argument had sprawled out onto the street, with police and emergency services also called to that address.

At Biscay Cres, resident Mr Wilson said the woman had been lucky to survive the crash, with both covered in blood.

She suffered head injuries and was transported, along with the male passenger, to Toowoomba Hospital.

Mr Wilson alleged the man had acted aggressively towards him as he tried to help the woman.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Station Officer Stewart Lange said the scene looked "quite nasty".

"We arrived here just as the ambulance arrived, so we assisted the ambulance in ensuring the safety of the persons involved in the accident and all bystanders as well," he said.

"From what I can see the vehicle, on its roof, has hit a number of parked cars ending in this situation, and at quite a high impact."

He said motorists needed to take extra care on the roads with the influx of people in the city for the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers festival.

"This is a suburban street and thankfully there was nobody else on the street at the time," he said.

Forensic Crash Investigators attended the crash as well as emergency services.

The owner of the Audi, Brett Geoghegan said the woman was incredibly lucky to escape the crash.

Mr Geoghegan said he had heard the bang and saw the driver and passenger covered in blood.

"They were screaming rather dramatically inside the car, we were the first to come out," he said.

Mr Geoghegan said he rang 000, with his partner helping to get the man out of the vehicle.

"Renee opened the front door of the car to get the guy out and he got the girl out of the car," he said.

"The guy didn't seem to have too many injuries but she had quite a big gash on her forehead."

This was the second crash in the street in one night after an earlier two-car prang.

"It's normally an extremely quiet street, to have two incidents in the one night…"

Investigations are continuing.