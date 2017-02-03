Car thieves ram police vehicles in Brisbane to Goodna chase

Police have arrested a man and a woman after an evade police incident that began in South Brisbane and ended in Goodna this afternoon.

At 11.30am, police located a stolen black Jeep station wagon on River Terrace, Kangaroo Point.

It is alleged that the male driver and female passenger rammed three police vehicles with the Jeep as they attempted to avoid being arrested by police.

It is alleged the man and the woman drove to Goodna where they drove through two red light intersections.

At Queen St, it is alleged the man exited the vehicle, running into a nearby front yard where he was challenged by police and later arrested.

The woman who remained seated in the vehicle surrendered herself to police without further incident.

Investigations are continuing.