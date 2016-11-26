29°
Car stolen at gunpoint in Ipswich

26th Nov 2016 5:43 AM
QPS Media

A MAN has allegedly threatened three people with a firearm and stolen their car.

Police say the man went to a house on Roadvale-Harrisvale Road in Milora around 11:00am and threatened the three people with a firearm, demanding the keys to a car.

The people complied and the man drove off in a Subaru.

The man may be known to the people involved.

Around 11:20am police saw the stolen Subaru headed north on the Centenary Highway at Augustine Heights. When the Subaru tried to exit at Springfield Cental it found the way blocked by a stationary police car. 

The stolen vehicle stopped and reversed into the pursuing police car and the driver was arrested.

A 34-year-old Bellbird Park man has been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of fail to stop motor vehicle and one count each of enter dwelling, dangerous operation of a vehicle, wilful damage and possession of a shortened firearm.

He is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, November 28.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  firearm qps theft

