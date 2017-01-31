VIDEO: Car slams into Booval home, traps man

A BOOVAL man was trapped inside his home for an hour after a car crashed through the front door, destroying the fence and badly damaging the unit.

Michael Parkins was in the kitchen when his neighbour accidentally drove her Lexus into his front yard, slamming into the brick wall at 10am this morning.

Thankfully, his pet dog Bear was also in the kitchen instead of his usual spot on the front window sill, now completely destroyed.

The brick support for the door frame where they have lived for five years was bent inwards and builders have been called to the Bergin St address to ensure the State Government housing unit block is stable.

"All I heard was my neighbour trying to start her car," Michael said.

"I was stuck inside and ended up jumping over the back fence because the police told me to get out in case the wall collapsed.

"I'm still in shock really."

IN SHOCK: Michael Parkins and Alicia McDonald are relieved their dog Bear, who usually sits on the window ledge, wasn't injured when a car slammed into their Booval unit.

The retired woman who owns the Lexus, who asked not to be named, wasn't sure what happened but said she tried to hit the brakes and believes the car malfunctioned.

"I was just on the way out to do some shopping and when I tried to pull out it just seemed to take off on me and went straight through fence and into the wall," she said.

"I certainly got a fright. I feel so sorry for these guys, I'm sure I ruined their morning.

"I've only had the car for a few years.

"I'm just grateful no one was walking past at the time and that everyone is OK."

Alicia McDonald, Michael's partner, was at work when he called to tell her about the accident and her first thoughts were of the dog Bear.

"I'm so glad he isn't hurt," Alicia said.

The pair have organised to stay with family and will be allowed inside to remove their belongings once the building is declared safe.

Police were on the scene and will investigate the incident.