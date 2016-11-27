Car on roof after late-night crash

POLICE took a driver for breath test following his lucky escape from a crash at Springfield overnight.

A car was found crashed onto its roof on the Springfield-Greenbank arterial about 3am Sunday.

The driver walked away with a bloody nose, but no other significant injuries.

Police say a barrier was also damaged in the crash and there was a fluid leak on the road.

The driver was taken back to the police station for a breath test following the crash.

The road was cleared about 4.45am.

Also last night, two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital following a head-on collision at Blackstone.

Police say the accident was reported near the Cunningham Hwy on-ramp on Mary St about 11.15pm.

The road was cleared abotu 1.10am.