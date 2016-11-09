Road open to traffic after car fire near day care centre

UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance Service staff have assessed five people after a traffic crash at Redbank Plains this morning.

The multiple vehicle incident including a car fire, occurred on School Rd at about 8.45am.

Paramedics attending the scene report that none of the occupants required transportation to hospital.

Police report that one motorist was issued with a ticket for following to close.

The road is now open to traffic.

Car on fire, road closed at Redbank Plains

9AM: Emergency services have closed the road at the scene of a two vehicle traffic crash at Redbank Plains.

The crash happened on School Rd near a day care centre shortly after 8.45am and one car caught fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the blaze shortly after 9am.

Police have closed the road in both directions.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene and assessing occupants who escaped both vehicles.