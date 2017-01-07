Car found "well ablaze" on a rural road near Ipswich

POLICE investigated two separate reports of stolen cars last night with one found furiously burning on a rural road at Fernvale last night.

Around 12.40 am a 4-wheel-drive Jeep Wrangler was reported to be "well ablaze" near Banks Creek Rd, although when police arrived there was no one in sight.

The incident was initially treated as relating to a stolen vehicle and is considered suspicious.

In a separate job about two hours later, police investigated the suspected theft of a Prado.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are linked.

Investigations are continuing.