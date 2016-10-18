29°
News

Car collided with pole, took down lights

Emma Clarke
| 18th Oct 2016 8:53 AM
TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency Services were called to a crash on the corner of Green and Brisbane Sts Booval.
TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency Services were called to a crash on the corner of Green and Brisbane Sts Booval. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Emergency services were called to a traffic crash at Booval early this morning in which a car collided with a set of traffic lights.

At 5.25am the Ford Laser crashed into the pole on the corner of Brisbane and Green Sts.

Energex were on scene to make live wires safe.

Part of the road was blocked until 7.25am but police expect traffic conditions to be affected later in the morning while technicians fix the lights.

Ambulance and fire services were on scene but there were no injuries in the collision.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  booval qps traffic crash

Car collided with pole, took down lights

Car collided with pole, took down lights

Police expect traffic conditions to be affected while the lights are restored

  • News

  • 18th Oct 2016 8:53 AM

Steve and Tarni welcome baby Olivia

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Kyran McGilvray.

Meet Ipswich's newest citizens

Traffic nightmare: Seven car pile-up cripples motorway

ABANDON hope all ye who hope to use the motorway

New owner snags good buy

FRESH FACES: Better Buy Meats Yamanto owner Darryl Hutchison and manager Clinton Koch.

Former employee turns boss

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

In Hearts Wake announce local gigs

In Hearts Wake announce local gigs

In Hearts Wake announce Sunshine Coast, Coffs Harbour and Byron Byron dates.

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

&quot;HIGH ON A HILL- UNSURPASSED VIEWS ON LARGE HOUSESITE&quot;

14 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 4 2 2 $379,000

A transformation has taken place at this newly renovated 4 bedroom; 2 bathroom home!. The current owners should be contenders for "The Block" with the style...

&quot;SPLASH INTO SUMMER - LOW SET ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED HOME!&quot;

64 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Be the envy of your friends when you become the proud owners of this architecturally designed home in popular Coalfalls. This lowset brick and tile four bedroom...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

Bricks &amp; Mortar....You can&#39;t go wrong!

28 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 6 4 2 $549,000...

For those looking for options on where or how to invest, real estate has always been a save investment if retirement is drawing near. Well maybe this upmarket set...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

RACEVIEW BEAUTY

32 Raceview Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Time to take advantage of the hard work the owner has done to transform this Queenslander styled house into a beautiful home. This house must be inspected to...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE....READY TO MOVE!

1 Gliderway Street, Bundamba 4304

Commercial Construction is complete on the newest industrial development in Parkwest Business Estate ... Contact Agent

Construction is complete on the newest industrial development in Parkwest Business Estate with the first offering of 7 unique architecturally designed units...

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.