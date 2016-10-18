Car collided with pole, took down lights

TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency Services were called to a crash on the corner of Green and Brisbane Sts Booval.

Emergency services were called to a traffic crash at Booval early this morning in which a car collided with a set of traffic lights.

At 5.25am the Ford Laser crashed into the pole on the corner of Brisbane and Green Sts.

Energex were on scene to make live wires safe.

Part of the road was blocked until 7.25am but police expect traffic conditions to be affected later in the morning while technicians fix the lights.

Ambulance and fire services were on scene but there were no injuries in the collision.