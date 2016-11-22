30°
Business

Captain Mike now flying high after big award win

Firm Focus with QT columnist Ashley Jones | 22nd Nov 2016 9:00 AM
TOP FLIGHT: Captain Mike Jarvis (left) with two happy customers on a recent flight over Ipswich.
TOP FLIGHT: Captain Mike Jarvis (left) with two happy customers on a recent flight over Ipswich.

PTERODACTYL Helicopters has just eight years under its belt but recently was named The Queensland Times Small Business of the Year winner for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2016.

Owner and Chief Pilot, Captain Mike Jarvis, is still excited with the win.

"I was over the moon, just terrific to take out this award. I sat at the awards night dinner and I have to say felt insignificant compared to the great business people that surrounded us. It was just great to win, I am very proud," Capt Mike said.

Capt Mike was quick to pay tribute to his wife, Johey, who is a vital part of the business. "None of this (day-to-day work) would happen without my wife. Frankly, anything but flying, that is what she does. The scheduling and keeping everything organised, just a slick operation," he said.

Just spend a few minutes with Capt Mike and you are captivated.

He is passionate about flying, something he has done for 35 years, and loves what he does.

He is engaging, warm and genuinely eager to make a flight for any occasion so special.

Capt Mike is very proud of the range of products they have. For those keen to experience a helicopter ride, then a joy ride is ideal.

"Our joy rides get people up and around the local area, usually for around five minutes and to give you and idea it's $130 for two people."

From the romantic to weddings and special occasions, Pterodactyl Helicopters can be a vital part of the whole experience.

Mike has worked very closely with Ipswich Tourism and a large number of local tourist locations and venues to work out the packages.

Mike and Johey Jarvis are very entrepreneurial and have designed the "river run", beer, food and wine trips and a winery lunch, even a magnificent food safari.

"We are about creating memories; I say we sell smiles," Johey said.

"Mike has 62 operators that he works with and covers across Ipswich and the three valleys, as well as across Brisbane and the bay.

"We are in a great location that means we can get around quickly and our customers can get to see quite a range of things."

Mike wanted to be a pilot since he was seven-years-old. He completed an engineering degree and is a qualified commercial pilot.

"I designed aircraft, just helicopters, and that evolved into engineering work. In 2002, I went to a commercial licence and we started Pterodactyl Helicopters in 2008," he said.

From starting a business in the midst of the Global Financial Crisis, a helicopter charter business just to make it more interesting, Pterodactyl Helicopters has grown into an enterprise that now has a number of pilots. the team.

"I train my people with 'What it is to be Pterodactyl?'

"This is our training program and everyone does it. Everyone knows it is about the customer. We are high on the list of things to do around Brisbane and Ipswich.

"We cater for locals but I want to get people into the city. A while ago I realised that I am part of the tourism industry. I won't make a lot of money but you will never get anything so exciting as this business."

Topics:  better business firm focus ipswich opinion

