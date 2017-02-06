Captain Mike hails Ipswich tourism spike

SUCCESS: Captain Mike Jarvis from Pterodactyl Helicopters says tourists will keep coming on the back of collaboration and promotion

CAPTAIN Mike knows what Ipswich has to offer to tourists because he takes visitors to the city's leading attractions every day.

It is why the Pterodactyl Helicopters owner, who is Mike Jarvis but universally known as Captain Mike, is not surprised at recent Tourism Research Australia's national visitor survey figures for the 12 months to September of 2016, which has seen a 23% increase in domestic overnight visitors to Ipswich.

As reported by the QT last week, that translated to an extra 103,000 domestic overnight visitors and a $75 million boost to the local economy.

The collaboration between operators and promotion of the city's attractions by Ipswich City Council has increased recently and that partnership is vital to bring visitors to the city.

"Our business hinges on collaboration and always has,” Captain Mike said.

"If we didn't collaborate with the other operators we wouldn't have anything to offer apart from a flight, which every helicopter company does.

"So what we did to set ourselves apart was to engage with places on the ground and use experiences to enhance what we do.

"We give people the rock star arrival. Instead of just going to Queensland Raceway to do some hot laps, we fly you in.

"The collaboration with them means we can offer that.

"There are 62 places on the ground that we visit and about a third of those are in Ipswich.

"A lot of them are places we can't land at so if they are quality we will organise to do pick-ups and take people there in the car - places like Colleges Crossing for instance.”

Mayor Paul Pisasale said there had been a concerted upping of the ante by the council to promote tourism and Captain Mike said it was bearing fruit.

"There has certainly been a change in the way that council has handled tourism over the last 12 months and more of a focus on nurturing that tourism product,” he said.

"There has been more marketing to highlight Ipswich as a destination and encourage people to come here.”

Captain Mike said he was getting more and more requests for overnight stays.

"We are getting a lot more international visitors after that unique Aussie experience and we encourage them to come here and stay as well.

"To give you an example, we had a couple from South Carolina out last week and they were staying at the Stamford (Plaza) in Brisbane.

"We went in, picked them up and brought them here and once they saw what Ipswich had to offer they said that when they came back next year they would stay here instead of in Brisbane because there is a lot more to do outside of the city.”