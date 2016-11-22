Capsicum spray spitter lands in court

DRUNK and with capsicum spray in his face, he spat a police officer.

Robbie Hugh Nicholson will have to pay the officer he assaulted compensation and serve out a suspended prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to five charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the offending, which happened in May, was the first on Nicholson's record.

"It's an extraordinarily unfortunate way to start off your first appearance before the court," Magistrate David Shepherd said.

"Apparently in all other aspects you are a thoroughly decent human being."

Nicholson pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting or obstructing a police officer in a public place while affected by an intoxicating substance and one count each of consuming liquor on a road, public nuisance and serious assault of a police officer.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and 80 hours community service.

Nicholson was fined $300 and ordered to pay $200 compensation.