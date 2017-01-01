Canadian-trained doctor set up hospital in Marburg in early 1900s

CANADIAN-BORN Euchariste Sirois MD became an Australian country doctor.

Born in Quebec, Canada, in 1854, he was educated at Quebec and Montreal and was awarded first prize in anatomy in 1881.

In 1883 he became a student of dentistry and took his diploma that year.

Also in 1883 he gained the Chancellors Prize, securing the greatest aggregate of marks in all branches of study.

After practising in Montreal, Massachusetts, and Denver, he came to Queensland in 1909.

Dr Sirois settled in Marburg and by 1912 began to erect a hospital which occupied two acres of ground overlooking the township.

This hospital had 22 rooms including a dining room and bedroom accommodation for 12 patients.

Bathrooms and toilets were connected by pipes, with a deep well covered by 1.2m of earth.

To supply the necessary water for the hospital there were 16 large tanks, all of which were sealed to prevent contamination by insect life.

A complete lighting service of acetylene gas was installed in the hospital, and at Dr Sirois's residence.

A surgery and laboratory were equipped with the latest medical and surgical accessories from all parts of the world.

Dr Sirois was founder of this private hospital at Marburg (formerly known as Townshend), and he set a high standard in medical undertakings in this small country town in Queensland.

TOWN HALL FOR SALE

In July 1908 the sale of the Ipswich Town Hall property was advertised.

This consisted of two allotments with 66ft frontages to Brisbane St and 66ft to Limestone St, where a large and substantial brick building known as the Town Hall and a caretaker cottage were built.

It was classed as "the best building site in the city and a splendid opportunity for establishing a large wholesale or retail business or would prove a splendid investment if kept as a public hall, theatre etc”.

On October 9, 1909, it was reported that the Right Worshipful the Mayor Ald Jas Cooper had received a letter from the Eisteddfod committee in which it was stated that the committee approved of the plans of the suggested new Town Hall which had been prepared by Mr G B Gill architect.

This proposed Town Hall in 1909 was to be situated in the Central Gardens near the technical college, as good clay had been found right across the Gardens, so no fear was held about foundations of the building.

The band rotunda would be taken away and erected somewhere else.

In a poll conducted in November 1909 in connection with the proposal to borrow 6000 pounds to erect the hall, the result was 395 votes for, and 480 votes against.

COUNTRY SETTLEMENT

Mr John Redmond was one of the most successful Irishmen who came to Queensland in the 1860s and soon after settled in the Fernvale district as a grazier.

He bought part of the Rosewood Estate. His death was listed as 1905.

When the Rosewood and Tarampa estates were re-purchased by the then Government for closer settlement there were practically no business places in Forest Hill, because up to then the whole of the land was held on both sides of the railway by the Jondaryan Estates Co. of Australia - Kent and Weinholt.

As soon as these estates were cut up and farmers began to settle there, business firms established branches.

Mr George Wyman of Laidley opened a branch of his prosperous Laidley general store at Forest Hill, and Mr Robert Balantine of Gatton did likewise.

These businessmen saw that Forest Hill, being almost in the centre of the three great estates of Rosewood, Tarampa and Lake Clarendon, was being settled by a large population.

Mr Alex McAlister soon established a general store an also invested in other directions which did much for the prosperity of the district.

Among others who settled in the different estates were Whitmore Logan and his farm Grey Friars, which was a landmark in Forest Hill; and Mr James Madden a carpenter by trade, who after a few years farming at Blenheim, retired to Ipswich in 1876 where he returned to his original trade.

HISTORICAL FACTS

Ipswich in earlier days had produced four state and federal minsters.

They were Thomas Cribb, Sir Lew Edwards, Bill Hayden and David Hamill.

The first television transmission in the 1920s was a picture the size of a postage stamp sent by a Mr Joe Crombie, Ipswich, to Mr Tom Biddle, North Ipswich.

Craig McDermott of Raceview was named Cricketer of the Year in 1984 and was one of the youngest people to play Test Cricket for Australia.

East Ipswich State School had the first solar heated swimming pool in Queensland.