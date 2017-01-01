37°
Community

Canadian-trained doctor set up hospital in Marburg in early 1900s

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston | 1st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Euchariste Sirois MD.
Euchariste Sirois MD.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CANADIAN-BORN Euchariste Sirois MD became an Australian country doctor.

Born in Quebec, Canada, in 1854, he was educated at Quebec and Montreal and was awarded first prize in anatomy in 1881.

In 1883 he became a student of dentistry and took his diploma that year.

Also in 1883 he gained the Chancellors Prize, securing the greatest aggregate of marks in all branches of study.

After practising in Montreal, Massachusetts, and Denver, he came to Queensland in 1909.

Dr Sirois settled in Marburg and by 1912 began to erect a hospital which occupied two acres of ground overlooking the township.

This hospital had 22 rooms including a dining room and bedroom accommodation for 12 patients.

Bathrooms and toilets were connected by pipes, with a deep well covered by 1.2m of earth.

To supply the necessary water for the hospital there were 16 large tanks, all of which were sealed to prevent contamination by insect life.

A complete lighting service of acetylene gas was installed in the hospital, and at Dr Sirois's residence.

A surgery and laboratory were equipped with the latest medical and surgical accessories from all parts of the world.

Dr Sirois was founder of this private hospital at Marburg (formerly known as Townshend), and he set a high standard in medical undertakings in this small country town in Queensland.

TOWN HALL FOR SALE

In July 1908 the sale of the Ipswich Town Hall property was advertised.

This consisted of two allotments with 66ft frontages to Brisbane St and 66ft to Limestone St, where a large and substantial brick building known as the Town Hall and a caretaker cottage were built.

It was classed as "the best building site in the city and a splendid opportunity for establishing a large wholesale or retail business or would prove a splendid investment if kept as a public hall, theatre etc”.

On October 9, 1909, it was reported that the Right Worshipful the Mayor Ald Jas Cooper had received a letter from the Eisteddfod committee in which it was stated that the committee approved of the plans of the suggested new Town Hall which had been prepared by Mr G B Gill architect.

This proposed Town Hall in 1909 was to be situated in the Central Gardens near the technical college, as good clay had been found right across the Gardens, so no fear was held about foundations of the building.

The band rotunda would be taken away and erected somewhere else.

In a poll conducted in November 1909 in connection with the proposal to borrow 6000 pounds to erect the hall, the result was 395 votes for, and 480 votes against.

COUNTRY SETTLEMENT

Mr John Redmond was one of the most successful Irishmen who came to Queensland in the 1860s and soon after settled in the Fernvale district as a grazier.

He bought part of the Rosewood Estate. His death was listed as 1905.

When the Rosewood and Tarampa estates were re-purchased by the then Government for closer settlement there were practically no business places in Forest Hill, because up to then the whole of the land was held on both sides of the railway by the Jondaryan Estates Co. of Australia - Kent and Weinholt.

As soon as these estates were cut up and farmers began to settle there, business firms established branches.

Mr George Wyman of Laidley opened a branch of his prosperous Laidley general store at Forest Hill, and Mr Robert Balantine of Gatton did likewise.

These businessmen saw that Forest Hill, being almost in the centre of the three great estates of Rosewood, Tarampa and Lake Clarendon, was being settled by a large population.

Mr Alex McAlister soon established a general store an also invested in other directions which did much for the prosperity of the district.

Among others who settled in the different estates were Whitmore Logan and his farm Grey Friars, which was a landmark in Forest Hill; and Mr James Madden a carpenter by trade, who after a few years farming at Blenheim, retired to Ipswich in 1876 where he returned to his original trade.

HISTORICAL FACTS

Ipswich in earlier days had produced four state and federal minsters.

They were Thomas Cribb, Sir Lew Edwards, Bill Hayden and David Hamill.

The first television transmission in the 1920s was a picture the size of a postage stamp sent by a Mr Joe Crombie, Ipswich, to Mr Tom Biddle, North Ipswich.

Craig McDermott of Raceview was named Cricketer of the Year in 1984 and was one of the youngest people to play Test Cricket for Australia.

East Ipswich State School had the first solar heated swimming pool in Queensland.

ROLE MODEL: Australian cricket legend Craig McDermott trains emerging young fast bowlers.
ROLE MODEL: Australian cricket legend Craig McDermott trains emerging young fast bowlers. Kevin Farmer
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beryl johnston history ipswich times past

LETTER: Stop sign presents unnecessary danger

LETTER: Stop sign presents unnecessary danger

This left turn needs to be changed to a give way as soon as possible.

Chip in for your city in 2017

SO LONG 2016: Ipswich New Year's Eve at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular.

Make a resolution you can stick to

Canadian-trained doctor set up hospital in Marburg in early 1900s

Euchariste Sirois MD.

New arrival treated the sick

VIDEO: Ipswich New Years Eve celebrations kick off

Noah Edwards - Wulkuraka: Undecided.

Take some 2017 resolution advice from these Ipswich party-goers

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

Ipswich New Year's Eve 2015 at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

DWAYNE Johnson has taken to Instagram to reveal he bought his father Rocky a car for Christmas.

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony on Friday

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' son believes she died of a broken heart

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Carrie Fisher

Mother and daughter Hollywood heavyweights to be buried together

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label could be closed down

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

LAST UNIT IN BRAND NEW COMPLEX - REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!!

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further, properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

STUNNING HOME FOR ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE OR TREE CHANGE

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE THE SALE OF THIS AMAZING HOME FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!