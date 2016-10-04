27°
Can you help police find these stolen vehicles?

4th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

Ipswich's thieves are it again with five vehicles stolen over the last seven days.

A blue Mitsubishi sedan (201TXM) and a blue Subaru Liberty (318WMU) were the first reported missing.

The sedan and the station wagon were stolen on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

A grey Mazda (152IPB) and a blue Holden commodore (GMH586) were the next to go, both stolen yesterday.

Police are also looking for a blue and grey Suzuki motorcycle (485JA) which was also reported missing yesterday.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, stolen cars, vehicle theft

