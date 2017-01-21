Camira home damaged in early morning crash

A CAMIRA family is picking up the pieces of their home after a car smashed into it early this morning.

Police say at 1.20am a car failed negotiate a turn on Jean St, left the road and collided with a house, causing extensive damage.

Three people who were home at the time of the crash were not physically injured.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene but was later located at a home on Sharpless Rd in Springfield and taken into custody.

A 27-year-old man from Bellbird Park has been charged with driving under the influence and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 8.