Calm, raw, moody Ella unleashes 'Evil Child'

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Brisbane Folk Musician, Ella Metherell to discuss upcoming releases, dream venues and her latest gem 'Evil Child'.

C: When did you first start playing music, and what got you into music in the first place?

E: It's kind of hard to pinpoint when I officially started.

I was taught piano at a very young age but really hated it.

After that I started stealing Dad's guitar and teaching myself to play.

I didn't really take music seriously until I was around 12 or 13 years old and started writing songs.

Emerge music series QT

C: How many instruments can you play?

E: It depends on your definition of 'play'... I would say 4 or 5 properly, but I can kind of teach myself most instruments with a little bit of time.

C: Do you have any news to share on upcoming releases?

E: I'm planning on releasing a new track called 'Rocked' later on in October.

It's definitely a little different from my other stuff, but it still has the same general feel.

C: Could you tell me a little bit about your song Evil Child?

E: 'Evil Child' is a song I wrote a few months ago about a much younger, more misunderstood Ella's experience with depression and the stigma it comes with.

I wanted to have a go at tackling that stigma but I didn't want it to be this really sad sounding song, so I tried to make it a little bit fun and nostalgic.

C: How many of the instruments featured in Evil Child did you play yourself?

E: I played all the instruments on Evil Child. It was pretty guitar driven but there was glockenspiel, synths, and percussion in the background, which was fun to do!

C: If you had only three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

E: Calm, raw, and moody.