Calls for Maha to apologise for spruiking Springfield 'city'

Joel Gould
| 28th Nov 2016 2:35 PM
SPRINGFIELD SPRUIKED: This front page and a four-page advertorial promoting Springfield as a 'city-to-be', while not mentioning Ipswich once, has sparked controversy.
SPRINGFIELD SPRUIKED: This front page and a four-page advertorial promoting Springfield as a 'city-to-be', while not mentioning Ipswich once, has sparked controversy.

MAYOR Paul Pisasale insists the Springfield region will "never be a new city” of its own, despite spruiking from Springfield Land Corporation chairman Maha Sinnathamby to the contrary.

Mr Sinnathamby appeared on the front page of a four-page wraparound of The Sunday Mail with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promoting the Springfield region with the headline 'Future City'

Perception is reality as they say and Mr Sinnathamby's use of the phrase 'city-to-be' in relation to Springfield and the sponsored content's further use of the phrase 'fast emerging new city' has created controversy.

The word 'Ipswich' was not mentioned once in the four-page promotion which was distributed in the Springfield region.

The consensus from councillors the QT spoke to at today's Ipswich council committee meetings was that Mr Sinnathamby's intention, despite what he may say publicly, is to create a city with a new council and separate Springfield from Ipswich.

Councillors discussed the promotion amongst themselves privately and there was widespread anger.

"The last thing I want people of Springfield to think is that there is going to be a new city with a new mayor and council, Cr Pisasale said.

"You don't need more politicians. You need more services.

"People are ringing me concerned there will be a new council in Springfield, but that would cost a fortune.

"I've been inundated by people fearful they are going to get another mayor down there, but they want me.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said: "Maha owes the people of Ipswich an apology for trying to secede from the city after all we have done to help him with his projects”.

"Springfield Land Corporation promised Paul Pisasale and me last year that they would stop their push for a new city and all they have done is ram it in our face,” he said.

"Without Ipswich City Council, Springfield would not be what it is today and that is why I am extremely disappointed at this turn of events."

"They have sucked millions out of Ipswich for 20 years and now they want to give us 'two to the Valley'.

'Two to the Valley' is a colloquial term for 'up yours'.

Cr Tully said if Springfield region was ever a city it would "split Ipswich in two, increase the rates for Springfield residents and would need a massive injection of funds by the residents of Springfield to set up a new city council”.

Springfield region has a population of 34,000 and the Ipswich town plan allows for growth to 86,000.

Suburbs that make up the region are Springfield Central, Springfield Lakes, Springfield, part of Augustine Heights, Brookwater and Spring Mountain.

"It would be one of the smallest cities in Queensland and possibly Australia,” Cr Tully said, if Springfield was to become a city in its own right with its own council.

"It would also have the smallest rate base of any city in Queensland and it would be broke in five years.

"He (Mr Sinnathamby) can't expand it unless he wants to take over Goodna, Collingwood Park, Redbank Plains...

"This is Alice in Wonderland stuff. Maha has been reading his Christmas fantasies too early.

"Residents of Springfield seem to be overwhelmingly supportive of the mayor. They don't want a new mayor or a multi-million dollar town hall built in the middle of Springfield.”

Any decision on Springfield region seceding from Ipswich and becoming its own city with a council would have to be made by the State Government.

Cr Pisasale said Springfield was one of several satellite centres of Ipswich, which also included Ripley, Rosewood, Brassall and Goodna.

"But they are not cities on their own and they don't need another 12 politicians to run them,” he said.

"I am very supportive of Springfield and all the efforts we are making there to see the Ipswich grow.

"Springfield plays an exciting part in the new Ipswich, as part of the city of Ipswich.

"But Springfield is not a new city and never will be.

"Small cities don't work. To talk about a new city is crazy.”

Council planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli also weighed in to the debate. He said Springfield was "a world class master planned 'community' and has been a catalyst development area and engine room for our city”.

But he added that "the ongoing and endless promotion of Springfield as a city merely inflames the divisive views of the broader Ipswich community and makes it difficult for us as a council to promote inclusiveness”.

The QT is seeking comment from Mr Sinnathamby.

Ipswich Queensland Times

