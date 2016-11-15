27°
Calls for Hinchliffe to go over Ipswich rail fail

Joel Gould
| 15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

MORE PAIN: Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ordered a review into QR&#39;s decision to run buses instead of trains on weekends on the Rosewood line.
BUSES will again replace trains on the Ipswich-Rosewood line this weekend amidst a call for Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to be sacked.

Commuters expressed their outrage at the decision in yesterday's QT with many complaining of longer travel times, smelly buses, a lack of facilities for those with disabilities and drivers that didn't know where to go.

Mr Hinchliffe called for a review into the decision by Queensland Rail (QR) and for the restoration of services to be made a priority.

But that will not happen this weekend.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden had a briefing with QR yesterday but emerged from the meeting with a different explanation for the change in services than what QR gave the QT on Sunday.

Mr Hinchliffe did not say when buses would be back running, but Cr David Pahlke has called for him to be sacked or stand down after another rail fail.

"The decision to run rail replacement bus services on the Ipswich to Rosewood branch line was made by Queensland Rail independently," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"That's why on Sunday...I instructed Queensland Rail to review their decision, and provide me with advice about how these services can be restored as a priority.

"Locals in Ipswich and Rosewood rely on our rail network, which is why I've also instructed Queensland Rail to roster more staff on to the Ipswich to Rosewood line to assist all passengers get to their destinations."

A QR spokesperson told the QT that the reason for the decision to run buses was "the weekend bus replacement was implemented by Queensland Rail as the Rosewood to Ipswich branch line is one of the lowest utilised lines on the city network, and a parallel road running alongside it meant buses could easily replace trains with similar travel times".

But after his briefing with QR Mr Madden had a different story.

"It is a staffing issue. They don't have enough guards and drivers for all the services on the network. That's the explanation I was given," he said.

"Unfortunately bus services will again replace train services this weekend...and they are going to make sure the buses have facilities for those with disabilities.

"I have been assured that QR and the Minister will do their best to have services restored by the following weekend but I am not going to let up on the Minister or QR until services are restored."

Cr Pahlke said Mr Hinchliffe should "be sacked or stand down".

"And I call for extra sackings of the top brass at QR," Cr Pahlke said.

"A Minister has to ask probing questions of the bureaucracy but once again he has been caught short.

"Even the public is saying he should stand down. It is not just me saying it."

Cr Pisasale, who earlier labelled QR "dumb and dumber" over the decision, said it was "high time the Minister took QR by the scruff of the neck and made it a good public service again."

"I ask ex-train drivers if they will go back but they say they would rather cut grass," he said.

"When you hear things like that there is something wrong with the hen house and now it is affecting the birthplace of Queensland Rail and one of the most loyal cities to the Labor Party in Australia. We are being punished."

Cr Pisasale said QR's explanation to the QT and Mr Madden defied belief.

"They need to be up front and honest. They can't tell us one thing one day and another the next.

"We are not stupid QR.

"We are the birthplace of Queensland Rail and we need to be treated with respect.

"That line that goes out to Rosewood was one of the first that was laid and the ancestors of the residents out there would be turning in their graves at these decisions."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich-rosewood line queensland rail stirling hinchliffe

