36°
News

Call for bus driver day for Manmeet

Joel Gould
| 5th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
HONOUR MANMEET: Bus driver Manmeet Alisher, who was killed while driving a bus in Moorooka, touched many hearts.
HONOUR MANMEET: Bus driver Manmeet Alisher, who was killed while driving a bus in Moorooka, touched many hearts. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE CALL has gone out for a national bus driver appreciation day to honour former Ipswich bus driver Manmeet Alisher after his tragic death last week.

Mr Alisher drove school buses for Westside Bus Company across Ipswich before he was killed in a horrific attack in Moorooka while driving buses for Brisbane Transport.

His loss has hit the Ipswich community hard and bus drivers throughout the city are distraught.

The call for a national day of honour went out from Westside Bus Company service delivery team leader Krystle Mario who asked Mayor Paul Pisasale if he could push for the commemoration.

Cr Pisasale said he would back Ms Mario's call.

"We have teacher appreciation days and other days like that but we would love to be able to host a bus driver appreciation day in honour of Manmeet," Ms Mario said.

"Bus drivers can often get taken for granted in the community and a lot of people look down on their work.

"But they are such an integral part of the community and especially in the Ipswich community which is such a small world.

"I think the bus drivers know the members of the public more than anyone else.

"They have such a good rapport with a lot of the public as well and they just get beaten down and trodden on far too often."

Ms Mario had earlier told the QT how much Mr Alisher was valued by his customers and co-workers for his friendliness, vibrant personality and caring nature.

Cr Pisasale received Ms Mario's request for a special day on his Facebook page and said he would lobby for the special day.

"I thank Krystle for her suggestion and I am going to bring it up with the Council of Mayors and discuss it with the state government," Cr Pisasale says.

"We have to do more to show how much we appreciate people like Manmeet who spend their time serving the public at the front line. That is why I think it is appropriate to have a national day to say 'thank you'."

Ms Mario said she was putting forward the idea of a special day "even if it was just an Ipswich community thing to remind the public the bus drivers are doing such a good service for us".

Cr Cheryl Bromage, who was present at the flag lowering ceremony at Ipswich City Council's administration building on Wednesday in honour of Mr Alisher, said bus drivers had spoken to her about how they feel "very vulnerable driving".

"They are out there on their own and they have no other support apart from members of the public who can come to their aid if there is a problem on those buses," she said.

"They have expressed their concern about some of the penalties when they are attacked because they feel some of that doesn't reflect what happens to them on a daily basis. It is very sad what has occurred to (Mr Alisher) and I know the drivers are devastated.

"The drivers get to see the best and the worst of the community. But they don't know what is going to happen when they stop and open those doors."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich manmeet alisher

Call for bus driver day for Manmeet

Call for bus driver day for Manmeet

Pisasale will back push to honour Manmeet

WATCH: Bowling for Ipswich

These are the last pins to be knocked down before the bowling alley at Chinchilla Family Sports Centre is dismantled next year. Photo Alasdair Young / Chinchilla News

This week on QTV we look at why Ipswich needs a new bowling alley. Also we taste...

No quick fix for battling JBS workers

OPTIONS: Opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon, with AMIEU representatives Warren Earle and Matt Journeaux and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann discuss JBS workers situation.

Fitzgibbon supports Dinmore staff

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Circus set up at showgrounds

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Book highlights key life skills for girls

After surveying 4000 teenage and 'tweenage' girls, Kaz Cooke has some advice for the whole family.

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Surplus - Family Owned Company Asset Disposal

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

&quot;CALLING ALL RENOVATORS- YOUR TIME AND EFFORTS WILL BE REWARDED&quot;

46 Moores Pocket, Tivoli 4305

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is in need of a makeover, however, the time and effort you put into renovations will certainly be rewarded when you complete the...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!