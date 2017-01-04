Cafe owners target of business pilot

POTENTIAL business owners keen to open a cafe in Ipswich have been thrown a lifeline.

The Starting a Cafe program aimed to make it easier for people to find the right licences, regulations and information they need in order to start a business.

The program is focused on five levels of food related businesses: coffee cart, takeaway, mobile food, funky cafe and large cafe.

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy and Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch said the Starting a Café online pilot made it simple for business owners to work though the multitude of information including business licensing and compliance information, costs and timeframes for approvals that are specific to the location of the business.

"The government appreciates it can be confusing, costly and time-consuming to work through all the information and the licences and other administrative requirements when starting a business," Ms Enoch said.

"We want to improve customer experiences and trust in government services by providing simple and easy to access information across federal, state and local governments."

The pilot asks the potential business operators a number of questions to help determine the licences, regulatory obligations and support services available from government.

"The site explores whether the business will handle food, will they need to consider advertising, will they use public spaces, what administrative duties they need to fulfil, whether they will work from home or if they will employ staff," Ms Enoch said.

"Customer feedback so far shows this new approach could save them time and thousands of dollars when setting up a new business."

To find out more about Starting a Café pilot program, go to qld.gov.au/startingacafe