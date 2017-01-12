36°
Busy year pays off as Taylor hits the screen

Calen Le Couteur | 12th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
Musician Taylor Payne
Musician Taylor Payne

IT'S been a busy year of gigging and writing for Sunshine Coast musician Taylor Payne. Payne released the stunning single The Jungle Talks, which was very popular with the Emerge crew and found a place in their top fifteen local tracks of the year.

The Jungle Talks was also accompanied by a music video directed by Dominic Crisci, the film was shot at The Boggo Road Gaol. The music video has also been played on music programs Rage and MTV. Following the release of their music video, Payne performed on University of Southern Queensland's talk show Connected. The performance featured a stripped back version of the haunting single.

Payne played quite a few shows over 2016, a highlight was being part of RAW Brisbane at The Met. The RAW not only featured Taylor, but three other musicians as well as visual artists and fashion designers.

HARD WORK: Taylor Payne is focussed on more success in 2017.
HARD WORK: Taylor Payne is focussed on more success in 2017. USQ

C: When did you first get into music?

T: When I was four I asked my parents if I could play piano, and it just spiralled from there. I discovered Michael Jackson and I watched him dancing and singing for hours. I never got to see him live unfortunately, but he is the biggest reason why I'm doing it.

C: Do you have any musical influences?

T: Apart from MJ, The Cure is a huge influence. I just recently saw them in July in Sydney. It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen, I wish I could see it again.

C: Any news on upcoming releases?

T: Yeah, I'm doing another music video next month. I'm not sure when we're actually releasing that song. Probably late December.

C: Do you have any upcoming gigs you can tell us about?

T: Yes, the most important one I think is on December 8 at the MET, that's probably going to be a huge one for me.

C: What is your dream venue to be able to perform at?

T: If I'm really going to dream, it would probably be the Royal Albert Hall.

C: If you only had three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

T: Angular, playful and diverse.

Taylor Payne looks forward to releasing a new single and music video early this year.

