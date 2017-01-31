Businessman recognised for work on major construction

IT IS already a very happy new year for Ipswich businessman Andrew Dore.

Mr Doré, Director of Surface Archetypes, operates his home-based business at Flinders View.

He has received an international award for his work on a major building project at 480 Queen Street Brisbane.

The award ceremony was held on January 17 in Las Vegas, part of the World of Concrete Convention.

"It all happened very quickly," he said.

"I was notified end of last year and I was not sure about going as it is very expensive but with the support of Ardex, a company I work with, I was able to get there.

"After all it is not everyday you take out first prize in an international competition."

Among the glamour and lights of Vegas, Mr. Doré took out the overlay quarter inch/over 5,000 square feet category.

The prizes are judged and awarded by the Decorative Concrete Council.

"It is the first time I have entered the competition and I must admit it was a last minute entry," he said.

The 480 Queen Street project had already gained him attention globally through his innovative approach on the project.

"We were contracted to supply and install 3500 sqm of decorative render to walls and ceilings for the '480 Queen' project," Mr Doré said.

"It was a major project for us, it is the largest single project in the world with this product.

"It puts us on the world stage. We have had very positive comments from Ardex and other industry people."

The 480 Queen Street building is a 32 storey office tower and is designed as a 6-star rated building.

It has gained a great deal of attention due to its creative and unique design

It is home to some of leading legal, financial, accounting and resource firms in the country.

Mr Doré said Surface Archetype had been operating for 23 years.

The company provides floor, wall and ceiling finishes using a variety of products.

"We look after all the work for the Wesley Hospital," he said.

"We do specialise in hospitals and schools.

"We tender on a lot of projects and have built a good reputation in the industry."

Mr Doré described himself as an artisan and for him the skill is about understanding the job and giving each client that same level of attention.

It is a labour intensive process but the final product is stunning as evidenced by his projects and validated by this award.

"Winning this award has inspired me to pursue a lot of finishes that I was really hesitant to do," he said.

"An award like this does build your confidence and I am certainly going to be putting in submissions to next year's awards."

Mr. Doré said the whole experience had been very humbling.

"I have had contact from a number of organisations that I dealt with for the Queen Street project and all are very pleased for me," he said.