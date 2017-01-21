33°
Lifestyle

Business woman, mum and body builder shares her story

Emma Clarke
| 21st Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE'S the super fit single mum turned business woman and Maxine Dilkes is about to show other women how it's done.

The 46-year-old is fresh off the stage from two female body building competitions, a gruelling 12 weeks of preparation she smashed out while raising three children on her own and keeping her business from closing its doors.

Fuelled with six meals a day, abdominal, butt and thigh workouts nine times a week, and the drive to move forward, Maxine said she wasn't in the competitions to win.

"The best part was learning all the poses and then going to buy the shoes and bikini and knowing you're going to get a spray tan and hair done and look totally different. It's really exciting," she said.

TRANSFORMATION: Maxine Dilkes is a mum-turned business woman and female body builder.
TRANSFORMATION: Maxine Dilkes is a mum-turned business woman and female body builder. File

 

"The thing I was a bit concerned about was showing my backside and sticking it out to the audience.

"The most enjoyable part is the achievement. You have to be in a 100%, or don't do it. I went for the experience and the best of me. That is the best of me.

"The challenge was to move on in my life and to also say to my children you have to have the encouragement to keep going on and not stop and wallow.

"It doesn't matter, win or lose it's about taking part and doing it for me, not anybody else.

Maxine took on Freedom Health and Fitness at Redbank 18 years ago and since then has been fighting the same battles many Ipswich small business owners face - a tough market and plenty of healthy competition.

"It's been hard to get to this point but I'm really starting to push it now, there's a lot going on," she said.

"As a manager of the gym it's my passion to keep it alive and people have noticed it's got a feeling, it's nice and welcoming and friendly. I have my heart in it big time.

TRANSFORMATION: Maxine Dilkes is a mum-turned business woman and female body builder.
TRANSFORMATION: Maxine Dilkes is a mum-turned business woman and female body builder. File

"It's a really slow process. As opposed to being out there with all these franchises, we're on our own."

Maxine combined physical strength with emotional strength and positivity to keep the business up and running and help change other people's lives.

"Life is for living for you, not for everybody else. If you can make somebody's life better, that's my job," she said.

"I feel that this gym has more potential than any other gym out there, I really believe in the place and I really want this place to work. I don't want to walk away. I came in and gave it a go. I've put 150% into the business.

"I've tried to lift it up and give it some life back and that's an achievement all by itself."

  • Want to get fit? Freedom Health and Fitness is offering five people who weigh over 150kg three months free membership to start their journey. Pop into the gym at 59 Brisbane Rd Redbank or contact 3381 8995 for details.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  freedom health and fitness general-seniors-news ipswich small business

Business woman, mum and body builder shares her story

Business woman, mum and body builder shares her story

Maxine's road to business health

IT'S WAR: Has Labor ignored its heartland?

NO FUNDING: Ipswich missed out in Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's latest job package worth $200 million.

Ipswich Mayor prepares for 'war'

Things to do around Ipswich

Bilby twins Holly and Claus investigate the Bilby enclosure at the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queen's Park.

What's happening in Ipswich

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 1 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $171,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living and air conditioned...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

Ipswich residents will have to wait for their Whoppers

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!