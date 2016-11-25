Business as usual for drug dealer on bail

HE could sell cannabis to his customers with casual ease and within minutes of their request.

It was business as usual for Blake Justin Beveridge, 23, who sold drugs on 14 occasions in 13 days while on bail for other drug offending and awaiting sentencing last year.

It was the fourth time police had caught up with him for his involvement in drugs but it wouldn't be the last.

Less than a year later, in April, police found him again in possession of cannabis.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Beveridge was representative of "people who continue to deal in drugs as though is was business as usual while on bail".

"The speed you were able to effect drug deals demonstrates you were a known drug dealer in the area, you were able to be there in minutes," he said.

"You had an utterly cavalier attitude towards drug dealing and disdain from the justice system.

"Obviously you are still battling with addiction to cannabis and the misguided belief there is no potential to be addicted.

"Your casual ease you were able to deal drugs on our streets would be abhorrent to right mined people in our community."

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said his client, a father of three children aged four, two and one, had an acute addiction to cannabis since he was a teenager.

"He is focused on being a parent and acting and doing all the things a single parent does," Mr Kissick said.

Beveridge was also found with just under 90g of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to 14 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, a pipe of utensil and two counts of possession drug related items.

Beveridge was sentenced to a head sentence of six months imprisonment with immediate parole.