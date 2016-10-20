BREAKING: Bushwalker stumbles on unexploded bomb

An Ipswich bushwalker has stumbled across what is believed to be an unexploded bomb left behind during the Second World War.

The unexploded ordnance was discovered at White Rock, near Redbank Plains, late Wednesday, and police have called in the Army to examine the device and safely dispose of it if necessary.

It's not the first time a member of the public has found a relic from the war years, especially in Redbank Plains.

American soldiers used the area as a training ground during the 1940s, and there have been several instances over the years where people have found old equipment from the war, including unexploded ordnance.