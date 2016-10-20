28°
News

BREAKING: Bushwalker stumbles on unexploded bomb

Andrew Korner
| 20th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

An Ipswich bushwalker has stumbled across what is believed to be an unexploded bomb left behind during the Second World War.

The unexploded ordnance was discovered at White Rock, near Redbank Plains, late Wednesday, and police have called in the Army to examine the device and safely dispose of it if necessary.

It's not the first time a member of the public has found a relic from the war years, especially in Redbank Plains.

American soldiers used the area as a training ground during the 1940s, and there have been several instances over the years where people have found old equipment from the war, including unexploded ordnance.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  second world war unexploded ordnance white rock conservation park

BREAKING: Bushwalker stumbles on unexploded bomb

BREAKING: Bushwalker stumbles on unexploded bomb

Army called in after walker finds dangerous relic from the 1940s

  • News

  • 20th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

Union costs builder $100,000 a day with unlawful actions

VISION: An artist impression inside the new look $400m Sunshine Plaza, currently struck by union work stoppages.

Lendlease is currently negotiating with the union

Man hit with costs after fighting speeding ticket in court

24/01/05 139736e Senior Constable Andy Gray looks out for speeding motorists in Primary School Court, outside Maroochydore Primary School, as part of operation Back to School. Photo: Brett Wortman traffic offence ticket fine police

Driver slapped with a fine and court costs

Rider hurt in motorcycle spill

The crash occurred at about 7.45am

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Meacle is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Michael Jackson and The Cure inspire new talent

PLAYFUL: Taylor Payne has spoken to Emerge following the release of his song, The Jungle Talks.

Diverse influences make for unique sound

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Health workshop could save a life

AMBULANCE WEEK: You are never too young to learn CPR. Photo Contributed

Workshop will cover heart attack, stroke, epilepsy and snake bites

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West was dragged out of bed and had tape tied around her entire head as robbers snatched jewellery worth $8.5 million from her room.

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Cam's hopes of romance with The Bachelorette get hosed down

Perth fire fighter Cameron Cranley in a scene from The Bachelorette.

DREAMY Perth fire fighter sent packing just before hometown visits.

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is "secretly" dating Darren Aronofsky

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

2 Separate levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * With...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

Large Property, Huge Potential, Right Location

35 Leonard Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial ZONED MC03S - Major Centres (Yamanto Secondary Business Area) Located right in ... $1,250,000

ZONED MC03S - Major Centres (Yamanto Secondary Business Area) Located right in the heart Yamanto Central Planning and Development area which would suit, but is...

WOW- Look at the new PRICE

64 Ash Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 2 Buyers Over...

My sellers have now moved out and want this property SOLD. With its new reduced price, its excellent value, especially knowing the average median sale price for...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

View Worth Waking Up To

225 Mulgowie Road, Thornton 4341

House 4 1 6 $739,000...

Situated in the picturesque Mulgowie Valley, and located 20 minutes to Laidley, 60 minutes to Toowoomba and Ipswich this versatile property is suitable for...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

ROOM FOR YOUR CARAVAN ON 1012M2 IN RIPLEY

8 Falvey Street, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 3 $349,000 Neg

Our original owners are moving on after 33 years and this is the property that you have been waiting for! You can bring the caravan and the trailer - we've got...

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

OPINION: Dusit Thani Resort needs our full support

An artist impression of the Dusit Thani Brookwater Golf and Spa Resort.

Resort will bring great benefits to Ipswich

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market