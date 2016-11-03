Bush tucker on the menu for daycare students

YOUNGSTERS from Goodstart Redbank Plains will have the opportunity to grow their own food right in their playground with the centre opening their own bush tucker garden.

The bush tucker garden has been developed with the help of Brendan Stephen who owns Natural Bushland Ecology, and features a number of native plants including Finger Lime, Riberry, Lemon Myrtle and Blue Lilli Pilli which are all local to south-east Queensland.

Centre director Melissa Beacock said the new garden would be a great way for the students to learn about cultural diversity and social inclusion.

"We wanted our commitment to indigenous culture to be genuine and respectful and something that would allow us to acknowledge the traditional land owners in a way that would be authentic and something we could do on a daily basis,” she said.

The centre also received a lot of help from the community to help get it up and running.

The centre reached out to Oxley MP Milton Dick to see if he would like to be involved. The team then asked Mr Stephen to help with the garden.

"He's donating his time to design and implement the bush tucker and native plant garden,” Ms Beacock said.

"Brendan is so excited about this, he is also creating 'participant booklets' to present the bush food buddies program with the children about the native plants as well as incorporating local wildlife and conservation areas with the local region.”

To mark the grand opening, the school invited Yugara Tulma Garringgam Yuggera Ipswich Aboriginal Wajin and the Yugara Dance Troupe to perform a number of traditional dances on the day as well.

Mr Dick also presented a set of flags to Elder Yugara Tulma Garringgam Yuggera Ipswich Aboriginal Yeeran.