Bus tour creates lifelong friends

ALL ABOARD: Bob Green and Lionel Baxter from Happy Wanderers.

THE lives of Ipswich's sick kids are a little better thanks to a unique holiday fundrasier.

The annual Happy Wanderers Queensland Coast Outback Coach Camping Safari, which raises much-needed funds for the Sunshine Children's Ward at Ipswich Hospital, is preparing to set off again.

Organiser Bob Green said there were still nine seats up for grabs on the bus trip, which was targeted towards pensioners and retirees.

"A lot of people are still good friends today after meeting on the bus trip. There have been no marriages yet but who knows," Bob joked.

"A lot of people who go have lost their partners and are frightened to get out there themselves.

"The trip is a great way for people to relax and unwind."

The bus will leave Ipswich on May 10 and will stop in Bundaberg, Emerald, Townsville, Cairns, Longreach, Roma and several other iconic Queensland towns before returning on May 29.

The three-week trip will cost $2995 with camping fees, entry fees to national parks, meals, tents and certain tours, including the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

"The best part is seeing pensioners able to afford travel," Mr Green said.

"It's great value for money and we try to make it as affordable as we can."

The Happy Wanderers bus trip information session will be held on Thursday, February 9 from 9am-1pm at Brassall Shopping Centre, outside Woolworths.

"A lot of people have questions about the camping. It's very modern and comfortable with beds in the tents," Bob said.

"There is fierce competition between the cooks too. We'll have our usual quality food like our cheesecakes and soups.

"It's a very comfortable trip and raises money for a good cause."

For more information about the trip phone Bob on 32811296 or 0448545581.