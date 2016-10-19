Bureau tips coldest October day in three decades

IF THE forecasters are on the right track, then Ipswich is headed for its coldest October day in almost 30 years.

If you haven't yet noticed the cooler than average start to spring in the city then you probably will on Sunday and Monday, when the arrival of strong southerly winds and thick cloud will see the mercury plummet.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a maximum of 20 degrees for Sunday and only 19 for Monday.

If it does only get to 19 on Monday, it will be the coolest October maximum temperature recorded at Amberley weather station since October 14, 1987, when a top of 18.2 was registered.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nicholas Shera says the drastic drop in temperatures is due to the arrival of a cold weather system from down south.

"It is going to be pretty cloudy - that's the first reason - and there is some cooler air coming up late Saturday," Mr Shera said.

"Saturday is going to be quite warm due to the north-westerly winds, so it is going to be quite a dramatic drop in temperature."

Following some speculation about La Nina earlier in the year, Mr Shera says the region is now looking at more neutral conditions through spring and summer, although the Bureau is still on what they refer to as "Lan Nina watch".

The forecast maximum of 19 on Monday will be nine degrees below the October average.

The record low for October in Ipswich is 15, recorded in 1959. Although it will be cool, the Bureau doesn't believe we'll be a shot at breaking the record at this stage.

For those who aren't fans of the unseasonable cool, there is good news on the horizon.

The return of northerly winds will result in a gradual return to more normal temperatures, starting with a top of 25 degrees next Tuesday and 28 on Wednesday.

Showers are forecast every day from Thursday through to next Tuesday, although the best chance of any meaningful rain is Sunday, when the Bureau says Ipswich could see up to 25mm.