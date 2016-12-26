Ipswich icon built to go the distance

LONG JOURNEY: Llewellyn Motors dealer principal Wade Llewellyn (right) receives recognition for selling Holden vehicles for 25 years from GM Holden state manager Leo Leontaridis.

CHRISTMAS celebrations coincided with a special milestone at an iconic Ipswich business.

Ross Llewellyn Motors marked 25 years of selling Holden vehicles, prompting a visit from the Queensland Manager of GM Holden, Leo Leontaridis, to congratulate dealer principal Wade Llewellyn and his dedicated team.

It was Wade's father, Ross, who took a giant leap of faith in 1991, buying out what was then a Zupps dealership to turn it into Ross Llewellyn Motors.

"Dad worked here from 1969 and eventually became managing director under Zupps," Wade said.

"In 1991 he took over the business during a recession and renamed it."

Mr Leontaridis said Llewellyn Motors' longevity was testament to their ability to look after customers and adapt to a rapidly changing market.

"Twenty years ago Holden had 40-50% of the market," he said.

"You could put a Holden sign out the front and look after your customers and you'd be almost assured of a healthy business - but things have changed a lot since then."

The emergence of SUVs and improvements in the comfort levels of dual cab utilities has presented challenges for those who once made a living from selling Commodore sedans.

Wade said watching the evolution of the business was like "watching a brother grow up".

In the past 25 years, Ross Llewellyn Holden has sold more than 20,000 vehicles.

"The Holden brand is an Australian icon that lives by the great Aussie values of honesty, reliability and hard work," he said.

Mr Llewellyn said he was optimistic about the next quarter century and what it would bring.

The younger of his two teenage sons is studying accounting and has already expressed an interest in picking up where his old man leaves off.