Bugs killed it in 2016

BUGS are a two-piece from Brisbane making irresistible Lo-Fi Noise Pop. Earlier this year housemates Connor Brooker and Brock Weston released their debut LP Growing Up.

The album kicks off with an unreleased track Pretty, which features the band's signature sound and fractured heart lyrics.

Pretty is followed up by one of the album's standout tracks, Instant Coffee, which was released prior to the album with a ridiculous (but fun) music video.

Bugs duo Connor Brooker and Brock Weston. USQ

The track was popular with the Emerge crew and was played on their show regularly in 2016.

Stutter follows Instant Coffee, which surprisingly instead of slowing the pace, increases it.

The album slows down slightly with Island In My Head, which is another previously unreleased song which gives the impression its about becoming fed up with the world and escaping reality.

Zombie Eyed and Perfect stand in the middle of the Bugs LP and are personal highlights, they both are fast-paced rock tunes fitting perfectly for a party environment.

Garbage Man is another stand out track from the album.

It features one of the catchiest hooks from the LP as well as boasting some of the album most entertaining lyrics, "I'm sick of being a garbage man, I dream of waves in California".

The tune was picked up by the Emerge crew and quickly joined the show's high rotation songs.

Another standout from the album is one of Emerge's favourite songs of the year, track nine When I Know.

It features a killer riff and a catchy chorus. Growing Up is on the short side for LPs, only lasting 32 minutes.

However this short duration works in the album's favour as it is a tight collection of ten songs that never outstay their welcome.