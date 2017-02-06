Football club may take legal action after nightclub brawl

Joel Dennis of Brothers Ipswich Football Club was treated by paramedics after a brawl on the Gold Coast. Photo: Channel 9

BROTHERS rugby league club is investigating its legal options after an altercation on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

Police were called to the incident at 2am on Sunday, which involved a number of Ipswich players who were attending a preseason training camp over the weekend.

One of the players was released from hospital on Sunday morning after undergoing scans and receiving stitches to his head following the incident.

A Brothers representative said they were considering taking legal action against security officers at the LOVE nightclub, who they claim sparked the altercation when one of their players was knocked unconscious.

LOVE Nightclub owner Tony Rigas disputed any claims that security officers had acted unprofessionally, or that a player was 'king-hit' by one of their staff.

Rigas told the QT that the Gold Coast club has a strict no hit policy, but reserves the right for security officers to defend themselves in violent situations.

"We run a clean club and security are across all those types of issues," he said.

"We establish contact with large groups of gentlemen like that and keep an open dialogue with them so security can respond accordingly.

"As far as a cheap 'king-hit' is concerned I would be very surprised if that was the case.

"Because of the large amount of players involved we requested police involvement in the incident and the authorities are across that now."

Brisbane Broncos player James Roberts was involved in an incident at the same Gold Coast nightclub earlier this year. Police have said they haven't received any formal complaint from the football club.