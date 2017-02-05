Brothers football players caught up in nightclub brawl

MEMBERS of Brothers Ipswich Football Club have been caught up in a nightclub brawl while partying on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said officers were called to LOVE Nightlife club in Broadbeach at 2am after reports a group of men were causing a disturbance.

Man knocked unconscious during a brawl that erupted in a Gold Coast nightclub overnight: https://t.co/q0xk317rBi #9News pic.twitter.com/I3TMdWRyCy — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) February 4, 2017

It is believed up to 15 people were involved in the brawl which broke out after an alleged confrontation between an Ipswich player and a security officer at the nightclub.

A 23-year-old Ipswich player was taken to hospital and released this morning at 8.30am.

Club officials confirmed the players were at LOVE Nightlife club and were cooperating with police to determine a cause of the alleged fight.

Members of the Brothers Football Club are staying on the Gold Coast while attending a week-long pre-season training camp ahead of the upcoming Rugby League Ipswich competition which kicks off next month.

Police arrested several people at the scene.

Four men aged 23, 27, 18 and 20, were issued with infringement notices.