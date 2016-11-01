Brother of fatal punch victim ambushed in same street

SHAKEN: Terry Bishop was assaulted by four men a short distance from where his brother was fatally attacked last year.

GOODNA resident Terry Bishop was attacked by four men in broad daylight on the weekend just metres away from where his brother Lindsay Ede was tragically killed by a one-punch attack last year.

Mr Bishop said he was still dealing with the grief of losing his brother and was shaken by the frightening assault that occurred on Saturday afternoon, which happened as he was walking back to his Goodna home following a few beers at his local hotel.

Mr Bishop said the men fled after punching him in the ribs and body on the corner of Goodna's Albert St and Alice St, a short distance from where his 55-year-old brother was attacked on June 22 last year.

Ipswich City Council unveiled the Lindsay Ede Memorial Reserve in Albert St in August as a tribute to the late Mr Ede.

Detectives from Ipswich CIB are investigating Saturday's incident and have taken a statement from Mr Bishop.

"It was (frightening). It's more cuts and bruises than anything and a loss of pride, but the police are dealing with it at the moment so we'll see how that goes," Mr Bishop said of his ordeal on Saturday.

"It definitely wasn't fun I can tell you that much... but it could have been much worse."

Mr Ede's alleged attacker, Ariik Mayot, was charged with unlawful striking causing death. Mayot, 19 at the time of the alleged assault, was the first person in Queensland charged under new coward's punch laws which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Mayot is in jail and is yet to go to trial.

Mr Bishop said he would not speculate about the motive for his own attack or whether it had anything to do with his brother's alleged attacker being in jail.

"I don't really want to get into that at this stage.

" I just think I was in the wrong place at the wrong time more than anything," he said.

"I don't believe they know who I am anyway.

"I went and spoke to the detectives about it and they have done a door knock.

"They've got my clothes for DNA testing so we'll see how that goes.

"I'll just have to be more vigilant now.

"I won't walk back from the pub by myself any more that's for sure."

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.