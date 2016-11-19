Brookwater fundraiser to support family

A FUNDRAISER has been organised to support the Brookwater family who lost everything when a man torched their house.

The events of Monday night, when four people ran for their lives, left the community shocked, and ever since they've been quietly working to find a way to show their support.

For Tracey Wilmot, the mother of the young woman April targeted in the attack, the outpouring from neighbours and strangers has been overwhelming, but she is not prepared to accept any cash.

"It's been truly brilliant. We are so appreciative that people would put their hands in their pockets to help us," Ms Wilmot said.

"But we've sat down with the family and discussed it. We don't want to accept any money, but we do want to raise awareness that what happened is not right,"she said.

Instead the family has asked any cash donations intended for them should be made to the Luke Batty Foundation, a charity started by Rosie Batty after her son was murdered by his father.

The Wilmots' two-storey home, now condemned as structurally unsafe after the top floor and roof collapsed, was fully insured.

Since that night Brookwater resident Stuart Milford has been fielding dozens of messages and calls from people offering everything from clothes to a place to stay.

Mr Milford said the offers of help were part of being a small, friendly community where people looked out for each other.

Ms Wilmot said simply knowing the community was thinking of them was a comfort, along with the positive messages of support online.

"We have an amazing family supporting us and considering the circumstances we are not going without," she said.

"We have beds to sleep in and food to eat.

"We've been drawing a lot of strength from the kind comments and posts online too.

"We really appreciate those positive comments."

The family also expressed that while they understood people were angry, the negative comments and tasteless jokes about

Neil De Graaf, the man who died after setting their home on fire, were not helping.

A charity golf day is

also being planned as a show of support with the details and date yet to be decided.

Donate to the Luke Batty Foundation here.