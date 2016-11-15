27°
Brookwater fire: How the "terrifying incident" unfolded

Helen Spelitis
| 15th Nov 2016 1:00 PM

POLICE are trying to piece together how four people escaped a house that has completely been destroyed by fire.

A 37-year-old is in hospital with burns to 90% of his body, a woman was injured and another three people traumatised. 

Detective Acting Inspector said, looking at the collapsed roof of the home, the gravity of the situation could not be understated.

"We're very fortunate today that we are not standing here with a much worse situation, in that there could have been multiple persons deceased as a result of the incident last night," Insp McQueen said. 

A man drove his car into a house at Brookwater last night before lighting a fire that destroyed the property.
A man drove his car into a house at Brookwater last night before lighting a fire that destroyed the property.

"It would have been very traumatic."

Police are still investigating, including whether or not this was an attempt to significantly harm, or attempt to kill the people inside the house, as well as himself, Insp McQueens said.

Counselling has been offered to the four who escaped the house and the neighbours who rushed to help.

Here's how it unfolded;

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brookwater fire ipswich police

