Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

MARVEL super heroes will storm Queensland next year in a world-first, large-scale exhibition at Brisbane's Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA).

Queensland Premier and Minister for the Arts Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced the Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe exhibition will be exclusively at GOMA from 27 May to 3 September 2017.

The blockbuster exhibition will follow characters including Thor, Iron Man and Captain America from the comic books to cinema screens, in the largest ever Marvel presentation in an art museum, worldwide.

The Premier said reinstated funding of up to $10.8 million had helped ensure the exhibition would come to town.

The announcement comes after huge excitement during the filming of Thor: Ragnarok in Brisbane's CBD.

"I have personally championed this project because I know it will draw visitors from across the country and the Asia-Pacific, meaning more tourism jobs for Queenslanders,'' Ms Palaszczuk said in a statement today.

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios said filming in Australia had been an awesome experience.

"The crews, the people, and the support that we've received from Queensland and the country of Australia has been amazing," Mr Feige said.

Thor and Loki in Brisbane: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston have arrived on set in downtown Brisbane.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Kate Jones said Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe would be a great drawcard for visitors and reinforce Queensland's reputation as a premier arts and cultural destination, as part of Tourism and Events Queensland's major events calendar.

QAGOMA Director Chris Saines said the exhibition would use original artwork, film props, costumes and the moving image to bring to life Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe.

It features characters including Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It will give significant focus to the creative artists who translate the drawn narrative to the screen through production design and storyboarding, costume and prop design, and special effects and postproduction on this series which has redefined the cinematic super hero.

"The exhibition experience will extend into GOMA's Australian Cinémathèque with a retrospective of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of films," he said.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, managing director, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand said the GOMA exhibition would provide Marvel's Australian fans, some of the most passionate in the world, with the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The power of Marvel lies in its broad appeal and how it connects with people of all ages,'' she said.

"It's wonderful that Queensland, QAGOMA and Marvel could bring this exhibition, the largest of its kind, to the people of Australia.''

Tickets go on sale at 10.00 am on Monday 31 October at www.qagoma.qld.gov.au