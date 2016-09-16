Briggs Rd roadworks: Worker's hours cut to two days

STRUGGLE STREET: Since construction started at Briggs Road Redbank father Ellery Tillack's hours have been slashed as business slumps.

REDBANK father Ellery Tillack has had his pay-packet slashed in half since the roadworks at Briggs Road started.

Instead of working full time at Bird and Pet Nutrition, Ellery's hours have been reduced to two days a week.

He'd prefer to work full time but instead he's been forced to rely on Centrelink payments to make up the gap.

"I'm pretty devastated," Ellery (pictured) said.

"I really like working here and you definitely get more money working full time than you do on Centrelink."

Meanwhile staff at Ipswich City Mechanical have been working overtime.

The delays getting in and out of the property to test drive cars post-service has turned a one hour job into a one and a half hour job.

Owner Adele Goodwin has lost customers who say they aren't prepared to risk waiting 10 minutes in the roadworks, but more importantly she is out of pocket paying overtime.

"I can't put a definite price on it, but it would be in the thousands in lost business and wages," Ms Goodwin said.

One customer texted the business saying,

"I actually had my car serviced somewhere else… as it was a bit inconvenient," referring to the road works.

"The way we look at it, if we had a customer's car in for a major service repair and then said we had miscalculated the job, we wouldn't ask them to wear that cost," MS Goodwin said.

"There's talk of compensation, but it's about more than money.

"The damage is done."