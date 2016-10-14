Brick collection tells story of our history

TRADIE and family man Dave Horrigan has a dirty secret - he can't stop himself from picking up old bricks everywhere he goes.

Over the years the Redbank Plains born and raised man has collected more than 200 bricks - about 80 of those were forged in Ipswich.

Some of them are more than 150 years old and each time Dave picks one up, he feels like he's holding a piece of the city's forgotten history.

Dave Horrigan has an impressive collection of Ipswich bricks. Rob Williams

When bricks were made by hand, they were always stamped - often with the surname of the brick maker himself.

Slowly Dave is putting faces to the names through research and each day discovers more about the men and women who built this city brick by brick.

It started 20 years ago when Dave, now 48, was working with his father-in-law, knocking fire walls out of old chimneys.

"I kept noticing these bricks. We took a few home and left them in the garden," Dave said.

"The pile got bigger and I started looking more at the names.

"It's the names that I find interesting, they tell a story about the earliest pioneers of this city."

Now Dave is always on the hunt and if he sees a pile of bricks in your yard, don't be surprised if he stops, knocks on your door and asks if he can take a couple home.

There were about 30 different brick works here over the years and there is one brick maker in particular that Dave has found fascinating.

Thomas Weldon was one of the early Ipswich brick makers who came over from England during the 1870s.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was Thomas Weldon who built St Paul's church in the heart of Ipswich's CBD.

"He lived on that site with his family while they were building it," Dave said.

"Thomas Weldon lost a child on that journey, something like 34 people died on the way over and almost all of those were children.

"To start a life in such a different country must have been difficult, but to have to do it after you've just lost a child ... I think about that when I'm holding that brick in my hand - you can still make out his name quite clearly."

Jim Innes was the city's original brick expert, but he has since died and now Dave is slowly going through his research trying to fit the pieces of the brick puzzle together.

For Dave, it's worth the effort if it means he can share these stories of Ipswich's pioneers with the rest of the community.

"It's part of our history and I love history - I love preserving it and I love research because you never know where it's going to take you."

Dave is considering starting an Ipswich brick appreciation club, email him at thebrickguy01@ gmail.com.