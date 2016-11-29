Bremer catchment report card in...and it's still poor

IMPROVING: The Bremer River. The Bremer catchment has been given a D+ rating in the annual Healthy Waterways report card, up two grades from last year.

THE SINS of our forefathers.

That is what Ipswich City Council environment boss Cr David Morrison said was still counting against the Bremer catchment after the Healthy Waterways report card for 2016 was released for south-east Queensland's waterways.

The Bremer is now rated a D+ after last year getting a D- rating.

That is an improvement of two levels.

The report card has rankings of A, B, C, D and F for excellent, good, fair, poor and fail respectively.

While still in the 'poor' category the Bremer River is on its way to becoming 'fair' in the grading system.

The Healthy Waterways report card says 'poor' means "conditions meet few of the guidelines in most of the reporting area. Many key processes are not functional and most critical habitats are impacted”.

With regard to the Bremer the report says "improved condition due to improved estuarine water quality and freshwater stream health. The community value the waterways highly despite their moderate recreational use”.

With regard to the western catchments, which includes the Bremer, the report says that "channel and gully erosion associated with historic land-clearing of riparian vegetation has resulted in bulk erosion and transport sediment within the sub region's waterways”.

"Revegetation and channel stabilisation are needed in large areas of the catchment that are vulnerable to erosion.”

The report says that a number of planning initiatives and actions are helping to reduce sediment loads in the Bremer with "on-ground vegetation and channel stabilisation works, best management practice horticulture and grazing programs”.

Cr Morrison said he was heartened the Bremer score had gone up two ratings and that the river was dealing with several issues.

"One of the biggest factors is that we have received very little rainfall which has pushed a lot of silt into the various catchments around south-east Queensland,” he said.

"But we are doing things around the city by means of storm water offsets and strategic detention basins around the city with developers which all goes to improve what goes into the Bremer catchment.

"We have always got to improve.

"Because the city has been through so much development the biggest thing is to make sure that with every block of land that is cleared the soil remains on the land.

"Every single block needs to have the silt containment traps around it...because one large storm sees the water go into our storm water system and that storm water system leads to the creeks and rivers.

"The Bremer will never be a Noosa River. When we address the problems of the Bremer we address the sins of our forefathers in many ways because it was used as a dump by Queensland Rail and the plywood people.

"Anything that was chemically had to be disposed of was just dumped into the river and you can't address all of that overnight.”

The Noosa catchment had the top score on the report card with an A while the lowest grade went to the Upper Brisbane with a D.

"