BREAKING: World-famous burgar bar coming to Ipswich

BEEF brisket smoked for 12 hours, filthy fries with maple bacon and chiko roll burgers are just some of the dirty delicacies Ipswich residents can dig in to from next month.

Getta Burger, made famous by its crazy combinations that throw health out the window, has announced it will open in Yamanto on Friday.

Restaurant owner Brent Poulter said he was excited to show Ipswich what they're missing out on.

"There's been a fair bit of excitement about Getta Burger coming to town," he said.

"You can try our beef brisket, pulled pork and we make our own patties, we make the sauce - we do everything.

"We make burgers the hard way and we can't wait to share them with Ipswich."

Ipswich is certainly excited about the opening this week, with the Getta Burger Yamanto Facebook page already boasting 1,130 likes.

The store will open on Friday, December 2.