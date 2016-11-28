30°
News

BREAKING: World-famous burgar bar coming to Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 28th Nov 2016 1:43 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEEF brisket smoked for 12 hours, filthy fries with maple bacon and chiko roll burgers are just some of the dirty delicacies Ipswich residents can dig in to from next month.

Getta Burger, made famous by its crazy combinations that throw health out the window, has announced it will open in Yamanto on Friday.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Restaurant owner Brent Poulter said he was excited to show Ipswich what they're missing out on.

"There's been a fair bit of excitement about Getta Burger coming to town," he said.

"You can try our beef brisket, pulled pork and we make our own patties, we make the sauce - we do everything.

"We make burgers the hard way and we can't wait to share them with Ipswich."

Ipswich is certainly excited about the opening this week, with the Getta Burger Yamanto Facebook page already boasting 1,130 likes.

The store will open on Friday, December 2.

Getta Burger will be opening it's doors soon in Yamanto, pictured is owner Brent Poulter.
Getta Burger will be opening it's doors soon in Yamanto, pictured is owner Brent Poulter. Inga Williams
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  food getta burger whatson yamanto

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Calls for Maha to apologise for spruiking Springfield 'city'

Calls for Maha to apologise for spruiking Springfield 'city'

FRONT page promotion sparks fears that Springfield wants to break away from Ipswich

New shop coming to Riverlink

Christmas shoppers flocked to Riverlink Shopping Centre in the lead up to the festive season. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Centre plans to build next to historic monument

Marathon 1700-hour fight saves homes, lives from bushfire

Fernvale bushfire effort reaches fifth day

The two Ipswich parks getting a $1.4 million makeover

Brian Scott of North Ipswich wants to see the Cribb Park pontoon that flooted away in the 2013 floods to be replaced. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

COUNCIL is promising to get parks up to scratch.

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

BREAKING: World-famous burgar bar coming to Ipswich

Getta Burger are coming to Ipswich.

GETTA Burger announces when and where it will open.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Enjoy all the fun of the annual Marburg Christmas Carnival this Saturday night.

Looking for something to do this week?

Things to do this weekend

Enjoy St Andrew's Night with the national champion Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band at their hall in Limestone Park

Looking for an event?

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt.

Blues musician on tunes and dealing with grief

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Character Home with 4 bay carport

17a Railway Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This is just what you have been looking for. A lovely character home with front verandah to watch the world go by - perfect spot to sit and relax and absorb a...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

APPROX 1.6 ACRE (6630SQM) CBD PARCEL ZONED LB01

1-9 Clay Street & 56 Darling Street West, West Ipswich 4305 ...

Commercial FOUR HOUSES + TWO LARGE SHEDS + ONE ADJOINING VACANT BLOCK BEING ... Offers Over $2.3...

FOUR HOUSES + TWO LARGE SHEDS + ONE ADJOINING VACANT BLOCK BEING SOLD AS ONE PARCEL IN AGGREGATE SIX INDIVIDUALLY TITLED PROPERTIES ZONED (LB01) LOCAL BUSINESS...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE URGENT SALE

227-229 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Apartment 2 1 Offers Over...

This iconic, historical building known locally as "The Old Flour Mill" sits proudly in the Top of Town Precinct as it has since 1902. Encompassing 806sqm of prime...

STUNNING HOME FOR ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE OR TREE CHANGE

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE THE SALE OF THIS AMAZING HOME FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 OFFERS $249,000

Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a spacious 1356m2 block. With characteristics...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!