BREAKING: Two children injured in truck crash

A CAR and truck have crashed on Old Logan Rd at Camira leaving two young children injured.

A QAS spokesperson said the nose to tail crash saw two adult men and three children involved, with the two young children suffering injuries.

Police report one of the drivers had suspected head injuries and one of the children, believed to be three years old, had damage to his teeth

Both children are being transported in a stable condition to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The crash, which occurred at about 4.30pm this afternoon, saw police, fire fighters and ambulance officers rush to the corner of Old Logan Rd and Lacey St.

Traffic is blocked.

Police are still on scene.