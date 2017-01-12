36°
News

Tully calls for Energex to suspend power cuts

Joel Gould
| 12th Jan 2017 4:05 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has called on Energex to suspend power cuts during the current heatwave.　

Energex has notified consumers of power blackouts across Ipswich over the next five days while they perform maintenance on the network.　

READ MORE: Power outages planned for hottest part of the day

Cr Tully said many people, including the elderly, relied on air conditioning and fans during times of extreme temperatures.　

"This decision to go ahead with the planned outages has been made by Energex bosses sitting in their downtown air conditioned offices without any regard to the health or comfort of the community," Cr Tully said.

"I am calling on Energex to show a little common sense and suspend these power supply cuts until the current heatwave is over.　

"This is not rocket science.　

"Energex should be putting the health and well being of community first."　

The reaction to Energex's decision on Cr Tully's Facebook page has been very negative including the following comments:

Kerri Alpers: Not considerate of people with medical conditions, the elderly or young children that need to stay cool.

Hollie Morton: This should be totally reconsidered!! The weather is extreme at the moment and this could cause serious health problems for those at risk!

John Moman:　Not the brightest of ideas. Considering Energex making a fortune from Ipswich's hot weather and electricity usage for cooling. Not really considerate either for consumers fridges and no consideration for quick deterioration of contents.　

Petra Keepence:　How many will die because of heat exhaustion .... idiots.　

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  heatwave ipswich council paul tully

Power outages planned for hottest part of the day

Power outages planned for hottest part of the day

Energex warns Ipswich to be prepared

Tully calls for Energex to suspend power cuts

GET REAL: Cr Paul Tully has urged Energex to suspend power supply cuts until the current heatwave is over.

Bosses in air conditioning show no regard for those suffering

Ipswich doggy day care new refuge for pooches

Be sure to register you pets.

Proposal gives dog owners a place to keep their pets entertained

'Ipswich kids need to know where their food comes from'

Penny the chook is one of the real-life characters on Blue Gum Farm TV.

LIVE show set to give city slickers a taste of life on the land.

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

'Ipswich kids need to know where their food comes from'

Penny the chook is one of the real-life characters on Blue Gum Farm TV.

LIVE show set to give city slickers a taste of life on the land.

New night markets coming to Ipswich

Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.

Market to launch with a free screening of Singin’ in the Rain

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

UNDER CONTRACT ALREADY WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... UNDER CONTRACT

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $399,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Golden Opportunity!

14 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Whether you're sick of the hustle and bustle or looking for a dream investment, you can now make that dream a reality with this modern low set brick home...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $259,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Library for Springfield a blue chip project

WORK TO DO: Cr David Morrison, with his grandson Judah at a council meeting, has big projects to unveil for Division 1 in 2017.

Morrison has plenty on the go in Div 1 in 2017

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!