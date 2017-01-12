Tully calls for Energex to suspend power cuts

IPSWICH Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has called on Energex to suspend power cuts during the current heatwave.

Energex has notified consumers of power blackouts across Ipswich over the next five days while they perform maintenance on the network.

Cr Tully said many people, including the elderly, relied on air conditioning and fans during times of extreme temperatures.

"This decision to go ahead with the planned outages has been made by Energex bosses sitting in their downtown air conditioned offices without any regard to the health or comfort of the community," Cr Tully said.

"I am calling on Energex to show a little common sense and suspend these power supply cuts until the current heatwave is over.

"This is not rocket science.

"Energex should be putting the health and well being of community first."

The reaction to Energex's decision on Cr Tully's Facebook page has been very negative including the following comments:

Kerri Alpers: Not considerate of people with medical conditions, the elderly or young children that need to stay cool.

Hollie Morton: This should be totally reconsidered!! The weather is extreme at the moment and this could cause serious health problems for those at risk!

John Moman: Not the brightest of ideas. Considering Energex making a fortune from Ipswich's hot weather and electricity usage for cooling. Not really considerate either for consumers fridges and no consideration for quick deterioration of contents.

Petra Keepence: How many will die because of heat exhaustion .... idiots.