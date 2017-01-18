38°
News

More than 100 passengers affected by train derailment

Tegan Annett
Declan Cooley
and | 17th Jan 2017 5:32 PM Updated: 9:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know:

A train derailed at the Raglan Station Road Railway Crossing at 4pm Tuesday.

The Pacific National freight train was travelling along the North Coast Rail Line.

There are no injuries reported.

Passengers will travel via bus from Gladstone to get to their destination, with some needing to go as far as Cairns.

It has caused disruptions to Queensland Rail passengers tomorrow, with two trains being terminated at Gladstone.

 An investigation has been launched into what caused the crash.

UPDATE 9.30pm:

MORE than 100 Queensland Rail passengers have had changes to their travel plans after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said damages to the rail line at Raglan made an "unfortunate disruption" to tomorrow's passengers.

A freight train has derailed at Raglan.
A freight train has derailed at Raglan.

The 11am Brisbane to Rockhampton tilt train will be stop at Gladstone and the 126 passengers will be taken to their destination via bus.

Passengers travelling from Brisbane to Cairns tomorrow on the Spirit of Queensland will have a lenghty bus ride, with some expecting the 1,173km journey from Gladstone to Cairns via bus.

The 3.45pm Spirit of Queensland from Brisbane will be terminated at the Gladstone train station.

"Buses are being organised to transport all affected passengers to Cairns and all immediate stops," the Queensland Rail spokesperson said.

Passengers on board tomorrow's Spirit of Queensland will travel from Gladstone to Cairns via bus after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon.
Passengers on board tomorrow's Spirit of Queensland will travel from Gladstone to Cairns via bus after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon. Google Maps

"It's an unfortunate disruption and we apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience.

"We're doing everything we can to get our passengers to their destinations safely and as close to on time as possible."

Driving from Gladstone to Cairns can take more than 13 hours by car, but it's likely tomorrow's travel will take longer with several stops along the way.

UPDATE 8.50pm:

RESTORATION works have started on a section of the railway at Raglan after a freight train derailed this afternoon.

Aurizon, the owner of the railway infrastructure, is managing the recovery process with the help of the train operator Pacific National and local emergency services.

In a statement from Aurizon, they said: "At 4pm today, a Pacific National freight train has derailed on the Gladstone to Rockhampton section of the Central Queensland Coal Network

"The derailment has damaged track infrastructure including the overhead wires that carry the power," they said.

"A number of posts will also need to be replaced."

"There is an investigation underway and there has been no cause identified at this time.

"Aurizon is working towards restoring overnight one of the  tracks on the dual-track corridor so that services can resume operating for trains."

There are no reported injuries.

A further update is expected in the morning.

UPDATE 6.45pm:

MAJOR delays are expected for passenger, coal and freight trains using the North Coast Line after a train derailed just after 4pm today at Raglan. 

An Aurizon worker told The Observer the freight train "hit a buckle" causing the back wagons to derail. 

It is a Pacific National freight train and has derailed on the North Coast Line at the Raglan Crossing.

In the process overhead power lines were knocked down.

A freight train has pulled down a powerline after it derailed from a Raglan track.
A freight train has pulled down a powerline after it derailed from a Raglan track.

"It's caused major delays on the network and will be most likely be affecting passenger, freight, coal and cattle trains on the North Coast Line," the worker said.

Two fire and rescue crews are at the scene with representatives from Queensland Rail.

A Gladstone fire and emergency services spokesman said Queensland Rail would likely be responsible for clearing the carriages from the railway.

The North Coast Line runs the length of coastal Queensland between Nambour and Cairns according to the Queensland Rail website. 

Queensland Rail has been contacted for comment, and The Observer is awaiting a response.

UPDATE 6.10pm:

MT Larcom Police officers are at the scene where a freight train has derailed from a track at Raglan.

A Gladstone Police spokesperson said the initial reports were from a driver who noticed a power line down across the railway line at Raglan.

It was reported at 4.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on standby.

Earlier 5.45pm:

A FREIGHT train has derailed at Raglan, dragging down power lines.

Emergency services including police and fire and emergency crews are on the scene.

Two Gladstone fire units have responded.

Mt Larcom Police News Facebook page shared photos from the accident to warn residents to avoid the area.

"There has been a rail related incident in the vicinity of Raglan Station Road railway crossing," they wrote.

"Power lines are down and residents are urged to avoid the area."

Residents should use alternative routes at the northern end of Raglan Station Road crossing or Darts Creek Road crossing.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aurizon breaking editors picks police queensland rail raglan train

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Tree felled in storm an 'act of god'

Jo Walker and Kelvin Steinhardt in front of what used to be their back shed. A tree from a neighbouring property fell over during a recent storm and destroyed it.

Insurance companies won't consider storm damage claim

$190,000 spend aims to boost tourist appeal

TOURISM BOOST: Councillors David Pahlke Wayne Wendt look over the new rest stop facilities at Willowbank.

"It's in a convenient location close to great attractions.”

Horn prepared to deliver a lesson

THE HORNET: Former schoolteacher Jeff Horn is likely to face boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium.

Former school teacher to take on Manny Pacquiao

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

How cyclists could peddle funds into community

BIGGER AND BETTER: Bicycle Queensland has partnered with Somerset Regional Council.

BIKE riders set to flock to the region later this year.

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

OPEN HOME CANCELLED. This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

ONE OWNER HOME OFFERED FOR SALE

77 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $269,000

First time offered for sale by the original owner, this one is as solid as the day it was built, and could very easily be modernized or left as is. - Perfect for...

LOOKING FOR A MODERN HOME IN YAMANTO

10 Angela Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 4 $360,000

This home will appeal to everyone looking for a modern four bedroom home with a yard that will accommodate pets, cars, caravans and kids!! Sitting on the high...

COUNTRY DOWNSIZER

725 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 3 1 2 $335,000...

Located in the picturesque region of Munbilla which is 20 minutes from Ipswich, 10 minutes to Kalbar, 20 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 60 minutes to...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC SITE ( Church or Pub !! ) FENCED PADDOCKS with DAM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

WARNING: Builders, clean up "unsightly sites"

Councillor Ireland at a messy building site.

Failure to do so could see builders slapped with fines.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!